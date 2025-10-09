Propertytek Names Vanessa Anderson As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outgoing CEO John Cimba joins the board of directors as the company enters its next phase of growth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropertyTek , a portfolio of leading property management technology brands, including ShowMojo and Tenant Turner , today announced the appointment of Vanessa Anderson as Chief Executive Officer. Anderson succeeds John Cimba, who will transition to PropertyTek's board of directors after serving as CEO since 2022.

The leadership transitions mark the next phase of PropertyTek's evolution as it continues to scale its brands and deliver innovative solutions to property managers nationwide.

Anderson previously served as COO at PropertyTek, where she played a key role in integrating operations across the company's portfolio and driving sustainable growth. Her background spans operations and leadership roles in proptech, fintech, and real estate technology, including leadership roles at Guaranteed Rate, Truss Holdings, Gem Realty Capital, and Landmark Partners.

“Property managers are navigating one of the most dynamic periods the industry has seen,” said Anderson.“Our mission remains to help operators modernize and manage growth more effectively with connected, intuitive tools. I'm honored to lead the next stage of that journey.”

After nearly four years as CEO, Cimba will join PropertyTek's board of directors. Under his leadership, PropertyTek grew from a newly formed portfolio to a recognized leader in property management technology, successfully completing multiple divestitures and strengthening its position under private equity backing from Greater Sum Ventures (GSV).

“Vanessa combines deep operational experience with a strategic understanding of how real estate technology and investment intersect,” said Cimba.“She's the right leader to guide PropertyTek as it continues scaling in a fast-changing market.”

“PropertyTek has made meaningful contributions that solve real-world challenges for property managers,” said Ross Croley, CEO and Founder of GSV.“John established a strong foundation and vision, and we're confident Vanessa's leadership will build on that momentum to accelerate growth and deliver more innovation and value in property management.”

About PropertyTek

PropertyTek is a private equity-backed firm specializing in the acquisition and growth of property management technology brands, including ShowMojo and Tenant Turner. PropertyTek is transforming how midsize landlords and property managers run their businesses by delivering smarter, more connected tools to lease properties with ease. For more information, visit propertytek .

About Greater Sum Ventures

Greater Sum Ventures (GSV) is an entrepreneurial family office that invests its own capital in middle market software and tech-enabled services companies. With entrepreneurial roots and strong operational and investing experience, GSV works with select independent co-investing partners to build platforms of technology companies that revolutionize the industries they serve. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, GSV provides access to capital and operational support to midmarket technology firms all over the world. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

Sergut Dejene



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .

CONTACT: ...