Carson Group Surpasses $50 Billion In Assets Under Management As Growth Accelerates Across Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Momentum driven by M&A activity, breakthrough technology and a surge of top-tier advisor recruits.

Omaha, Neb., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm based in Omaha, Neb., announced today that it has surpassed $50 billion in assets under management (AUM)*. This milestone comes as the company continues its third year of accelerated growth, fueled by transactions, advisor recruitment and technology innovation. It represents a $15 billion increase in AUM since Burt White began his tenure as CEO in April 2024.

“Crossing the $50 billion AUM milestone is a tremendous moment for our firm, but what I'm most proud of are our advisors who got us here,” said White.“This milestone signals the strength of our strategy and the momentum behind a model that puts advisors and their clients first. We've built a platform designed for growth, powered by technology and elevated by deep bench expertise. Carson advisors grow more than twice** as fast as the industry because every system, service and strategy is engineered to accelerate their success. Carson is defined by a culture with a heartbeat-where wins are celebrated and challenges are met with experienced support.”

Under White's leadership, the company's reinvigorated strategy has focused on strong M&A growth, attracting top talent, creating a practitioner-led community and delivering cutting-edge technology.

The company now has 33 wholly owned Carson Wealth locations and completed 21 acquisitions in 2025 to date, including welcoming 15 new wholly owned Carson Wealth locations this year alone. This adds more momentum to Carson's rapid growth and robust partner community. In 2025, the firm also expanded into new geographies, establishing a national footprint through its first Carson Wealth office in Alaska and continued growth in the Rocky Mountain and Great Lakes regions.

This year also saw Carson's continued commitment to cultivating top talent. White firmly believes a strong talent platform elevates Carson's entire advisor ecosystem and incubates next-generation wealth advisors, driving growth and ensuring continuity for years to come. The practitioner-led model, which features advisors teaching and learning from other advisors, is unique to Carson and has empowered advisors to move up-market through industry-leading programs like Carson Tax Strategy and Private Client Services .

Carson's investment in technology has contributed to driving long-term growth across the company's advisor network. Tech enabled efficiencies through integrations like Carson's AI assistant, Steve , means that Carson advisors can deepen relationships with clients, grow their share of wallet, increase retention and serve more households per advisor than ever before.

“It's been exciting to help advisors uncover new pathways to growth within their existing client base by pairing smart strategy with the right tools and resources,” said Dani Fava, Chief Strategy Officer at Carson Group.“We're focused on helping advisors identify and act on untapped opportunities, whether that's integrating tax planning, expanding into high-net-worth strategies or leveraging AI-driven insights to personalize advice at scale. Too often, opportunities for deeper engagement and value creation are left on the table. Our role is to make sure advisors have the strategy, data and tools to capture them-and in doing so, accelerate both their clients' success and their own. At Carson, we are redefining what's possible in wealth management by combining human insight with innovation. I'm incredibly proud of our people and partners who bring that vision to life every day.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $50 billion* in assets and serves more than 54,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit .

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

**Estimate based on a 2023 Fidelity Investments RIA Benchmarking Study measuring industry average organic growth of assets under management“AUM” (excluding market appreciation and M&A) compared to Carson's internal analysis of average partner organic AUM growth. 2.1x is the total difference after three years of growth calculated using annual organic AUM growth data from each study over the same period (2020-2022) with the same methodology and compounding effect applied.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808 .

###

CONTACT: Sloane & Company 4055937927 ...