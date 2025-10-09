Digital Utilities Ventures Completes Acquisition And Name Change

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Planned uplist to OTCQB Venture Exchange, if approved will follow completion of audit and previously announced reverse split

MANKATO, Minn., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), operating as Easy Environmental Solutions, has received notice that the processing of its corporate action by FINRA has been completed. As a result, the Company finalizes its acquisition of Lifestyle Dock Company, LLC, its name will be changed, its reverse stock split will be completed and in 20 days its trading symbol will be changed to EZES. This represents another significant milestone in the Company's transformation into a leading developer of modular technologies that solve major world problems.

Now, the Company will officially complete its name change to Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc., a name that reflects its expanding focus on sustainable technologies. The Company is expected to begin trading under its new ticker symbol, EZES, at the opening of trading on October 30, 2025. The Company plans to apply to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market following the completion of an audit, currently underway, and the Company's previously announced reverse stock split, a procedural step designed to align with OTCQB eligibility requirements and strengthen the Company's overall capital markets profile.

The acquisition of Lifestyle Dock Company is also now finalized following the completion of FINRA's process. Lifestyle is a premium manufacturer of luxury docks with a strong distribution network and East Coast manufacturing facility. The acquisition expands Easy Environmental Solutions' product portfolio, adds a strategically located production base, and creates new opportunities to integrate its patented NanoVoidTM clean-water technology directly into high-end docks and marina systems. Lifestyle's revenues will be consolidated into the company's financial statements beginning with the next reporting period.

“The finalization of this process is further confirmation of the momentum we've been building across our operations,” said Mark Gaalswyk, CEO of Easy Environmental Solutions.“With Lifestyle now officially part of our organization, we're expanding our manufacturing capacity and opening new markets for NanoVoid. At the same time, our global EasyFENTM projects are advancing with signed contracts and deposits in place. These combined steps position us for the next phase of growth as we build a stronger, more globally connected company.”

Easy Environmental Solutions continues to advance commercialization of its NanoVoidTM and EasyFENTM systems, technologies designed for recurring revenue and scalable deployment across global markets in water treatment, consumer food waste to microbial fertilizer systems, and sustainable agriculture.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

