Aiviq Expands Client Data Platform With Official North America Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proven platform used by leading global asset managers brings AI-driven intelligence and advanced data capabilities to U.S. and Canadian markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiviq , a leading cloud-based client data platform SaaS provider for the global asset management industry, today announced the official launch of its operations in North America. Already leveraged by leading tier 1 investment managers globally, Aiviq delivers a consolidated, high-quality data environment that enables asset managers to manage and activate client information with greater efficiency and accuracy. The launch builds on Aiviq's established client base in North America and marks a significant milestone in the platform's global expansion.

The expansion also introduces Aiviq Intelligence, the integrated AI workbench that automates historically manual attribution and mastering processes, transforming client data into actionable business intelligence. With increasing demand for AI-enabled analytics, Aiviq provides firms with an AI-ready data foundation that legacy solutions cannot deliver.

To lead Aiviq's North America operations, the company has appointed Sam Iles as Head of Aiviq, North America. With extensive experience at Alpha FMC, a leading global consulting firm for financial services, Iles brings deep client data expertise and a proven record of success with major institutions, making him a natural fit to help lead Aiviq in the region. He will report to Lee Griggs, CEO and Global Head of Aiviq, while continuing to oversee Alpha FMC's global Agency business.

“While North America has historically had the best access to client data of any region, product innovation and global relationship demands present new challenges,” said Iles.“Aiviq addresses those challenges head-on, combining technology and expertise to give firms a single, trusted view of clients that supports sales, marketing, service, and regulatory use cases. I'm excited to expand this capability in the region and help managers enhance their go-to-market efforts.”

“The maturity of Aiviq and our North America business makes this the right moment to expand,” said Griggs.“The proliferation of model portfolios, retail SMAs, and active ETFs requires a modern, global solution, one that unifies and enriches client data across products and markets. With Aiviq Intelligence, firms can move beyond legacy providers to a truly next-generation platform for client intelligence.”

The North America launch positions Aiviq to expand its client roster and strengthen partnerships with global firms operating in the U.S. and Canada. The platform is built specifically for the U.S. market, with more than 75 integrated local data connectors, a comprehensive model for sales representatives and team reporting, and advanced architecture designed to support emerging vehicle types. Together, these capabilities set Aiviq apart from legacy providers.

For more information about Aiviq and its services, visit .

About Aiviq

Headquartered in the UK, Aiviq is a leading global client data platform for the investment management industry. Powered by Aiviq Intelligence, the modular platform delivers enterprise-grade datasets, workflows, and AI-driven intelligence across the five core masters underpinning CBOR: AUM & Flow Master, Accounts Master, Agreements Master, Client Master, and Product Master. These help investment managers meet use cases across sales enablement, client service, product development, risk and regulatory reporting, and corporate strategy.

Aiviq's vision is to help investment firms achieve business clarity through the fusion of AI and human intelligence. The company is accredited with the ISO 27001:2022 information security standard and works closely with its user community to ensure its roadmap addresses rapid change in the industry. Aiviq is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alpha FMC and has grown organically and by acquisition to support its expanding global client base.

CONTACT: ...