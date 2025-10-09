Kraneshares' Pre-IPO Private Funds Approved On Schwab & Fidelity Now Available For Investment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krane Capital Management, LLC (“KraneShares”), a global asset management firm recognized for its innovative investment solutions, today announced the successful approval and onboarding of two pre-IPO private funds on Schwab and Fidelity's brokerage platforms. This milestone expands access for both accredited investors and financial advisors, enabling easier access to global and U.S. pre-IPO private companies like ByteDance, Anthropic, xAI, and more. Additionally, Advisors who use Schwab or Fidelity can now manage their clients' public holdings and KraneShares' pre-IPO private funds on the same platform, as both public and private exposure will populate on monthly brokerage statements. This also allows advisors a seamless way to charge standard management fees. Pre-IPO Funds Available On Schwab & Fidelity: The Krane MSCI All Country Private Company Top 10 Series (Global pre-IPO exposure)

Fund Legal Name KC VC 1, LP Schwab SSID 116063964 Fidelity CUSIP 48299L987 Index Provider MSCI Index MSCI All Country Venture-Backed Private Company Top 10 Equal Weighted Index General Partner KCM GP, LLC Management Company Krane Capital Management, LLC

The Krane S&P U.S. Private Stock Top 10 Vintage 2025 Series (U.S. pre-IPO exposure)

Fund Legal Name KC VC 2, LP Schwab SSID 116218137 Fidelity CUSIP 48299C193 Index Provider S&P Dow Jones Indices Index S&P U.S. Private Stock Top 10 Vintage 2025 Series Index General Partner KCM GP, LLC Management Company Krane Capital Management, LLC

“These new offerings represent a significant step forward in opening access to private markets,” said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares.“We are committed to delivering the world's most innovative pre-IPO companies to a broader pool of investors, helping advisors deliver sophisticated portfolio solutions, and empowering clients seeking differentiated growth opportunities.”

For more information on the Krane MSCI All Country Private Company Top 10 Vintage 2025 Series 1 Fund, please visit .

For more information on the Krane S&P U.S. Private Stock Top 10 Vintage 2025 Series Fund, please visit .

About KraneShares

Krane Capital Management, LLC is a subsidiary of Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (KraneShares), a specialist investment manager focused on China, Climate, and Alternative Assets. KraneShares seeks to provide innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market strategies based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies and delivers groundbreaking capital market opportunities and believes investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to various asset classes. KraneShares was founded in 2013 and serves institutions and financial professionals globally. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

