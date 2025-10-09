Redclay USA Sponsors New Vintage Court Collection, Tennis Fashion And Culture Shop
"Vintage Court Collection is always ready to celebrate and show historical and culturally significant tennis items for sale from around the world," states LA-based VCC owner Matt Osterberg, "and of course RedClay USA is leading the way to popularize more clay culture in America, matching the existing vintage clay culture in Europe and South America."
"Tennis and sports fans can visit the VCC store to see a great variety of cherished tennis wear favorites; from Grand Slams to simple t-shirts. VCC loves to showcase the older, but unforgettable tennis favorites," adds Osterberg.
VIntagecourtcollection brings hard-to-find exclusive items every week to their broad international cliental. See both its website and instagram. This month's special tee and cap features the return of Roger Federer to the exhibition court in Shanghai, China.
RCUSA is the leading voice in American clay court tennis, building their new proprietary clay court technology, indoors and outdoor nationwide.
