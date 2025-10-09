Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tokyo Stocks Close Thursday with Gains

2025-10-09 08:24:58
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market closed sharply higher Thursday, driven by robust gains in technology shares fueled by growing optimism over artificial intelligence demand.

Japan’s key benchmark, the Nikkei 225, climbed 845.45 points—or 1.77%—to finish at 48,580.44, surpassing the 48,000 mark for the first time. The broader Topix index also advanced, rising 22.11 points (0.68%) to close at 3,257.77, marking its fourth consecutive day at a record high.

Market analysts attributed the strong rally to heavy buying in semiconductor and AI-linked stocks following the U.S. Nasdaq’s record close overnight.

Additionally, exporter shares gained momentum, supported by a weaker yen. The U.S. dollar held steady near the upper 152 yen level in Tokyo trading.

