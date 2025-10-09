Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Positions PV-10 As A Differentiated Alternative To Traditional Vaccine Adjuvants University Of Calgary Research Highlights Novel STING-Pathway Activation For Improving Hepatitis B Vaccine Efficacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Provectus” or the“Company”) (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced the publication of independent preclinical research by Aru Narendran, MD, PhD and colleagues at the University of Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics. Their paper demonstrates that PV-10, a formulation of the Company's proprietary, pharmaceutical-grade active pharmaceutical ingredient rose bengal sodium, activates the body's natural STING (stimulator of interferon genes) immune pathway, leading to stronger antigen presentation and more robust T-cell responses.

The article, titled“ PV-10 as New Adjuvant Enhances Immune Responses in Hepatitis B Vaccination Through STING Pathway ,” is available here .

This novel STING-pathway mechanism suggests that PV-10 could potentially represent a safer, more efficacious, and differentiated alternative to widely used vaccine adjuvants such as aluminum salts, emulsions, saponins, and nucleic acid–based fragments, many of which face questions around safety, reactogenicity, and long-term impact.

PV-10 as a Next-Generation Immune System Activator

Dr. Narendran and colleagues' research showed that PV-10:



Stabilizes STING dimerization, a key step in activating the body's innate immunity,



Upregulates pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines critical for the immune system's adaptive responses, and

Significantly boosts IFN-gamma secretion by antigen-primed T cells.



These findings point to PV-10's potential ability to rescue immune non-responders, individuals who fail to mount protection with current vaccines, and to serve as a cleaner immune system activator across infectious disease, oncology, and pandemic preparedness applications.

Dominic Rodrigues, President and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of Provectus, said“We believe this research validates PV-10 as more than a cancer drug for injectable solid tumors, it can be a platform immune enhancer. By working through the natural pathway of STING that cells already use to recognize threats to our bodies, PV-10 offers the chance to potentially strengthen immunity without relying on historical or controversial vaccine additives. For patients, that could translate into the possibility of safer, more effective protection where current options fail. For investors, that could translate into expanding into multi-billion-dollar addressable markets such as infectious disease and oncology vaccines and preparedness programs.”

Market Opportunities

The vaccine adjuvant market is projected to exceed $2 billion annually by 2030. PV-10's differentiated safety and mechanism potentially create significant optionality for Provectus across:



Infectious disease vaccines: Global vaccine sales are expected to surpass $70 billion by 2030, with a $1 billion-plus adjuvant subset. PV-10 could offer a safer alternative for the approximately 10% of healthy individuals who fail to respond to existing vaccines such as hepatitis B.



Oncology vaccines: A market projected to be more than $10 billion by 2032, where effective immune activation is critical, PV-10's STING-mediated activity could complement immune checkpoint inhibitors that already generate more than $40 billion annually but need stronger T-cell priming to expand durable responses.

Preparedness programs: Governmental and non-governmental organizations spend billions of dollars each year stockpiling tools to respond to and counter epidemic and pandemic threats; safer, more effective, scalable vaccine adjuvants are a high-priority unmet need.



For patients, this means the potential for more reliable protection of groups often underserved by current vaccines, such as older adults, immunocompromised individuals, and those who never achieve immunity with existing formulations. For investors, it potentially further positions PV-10 at the convergence of multi-billion-dollar markets in infectious disease, oncology, and immune system health.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of immunotherapy medicines based on rose bengal sodium, a first-in-class synthetic small molecule from the halogenated xanthene family. The Company's clinical programs span oncology, dermatology, and ophthalmology, with additional proof-of-concept programs in hematology, wound healing, infectious diseases, and tissue repair.

For more information, visit .

