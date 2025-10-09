Trio Approved By Alberta Energy Regulator To Acquire And Hold Energy Licences.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq), a California oil and gas company, today is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Canadian Subsidiary Trio Petroleum Canada, Corp. has received notice from the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) that Trio meets all eligibility requirements outlined under Directive 067: Eligibility Requirements for Acquiring and Holding Energy Licences and Approvals.

Commented Robin Ross CEO of Trio, " We have identified numerous energy assets in the province of Alberta and this is an essential first step in our immediate expansion plans for the area."

About Trio Petroleum Corp

Trio Petroleum Corp is an oil and gas exploration and development company in California, Saskatchewan and Utah.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release of Trio Petroleum Corp (“Trio”) and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Acts”). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "estimates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends,"“on-track”, "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this press release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Trio's control, that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors sections of the Trio reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of such documents are available on the SEC's website, . Trio undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

