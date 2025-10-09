403
Hushan Autoparts Launches CAPA-Certified Rearview Cameras With AI Active Alignment Technology
EINPresswire/ -- Hushan Autoparts Inc. (7736), a global leader in automotive aftermarket components, proudly announces its achievement as the first and only manufacturer to offer CAPA-certified rearview cameras for the U.S. aftermarket. The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) sets the highest standards in replacement-part quality, reliability, and safety—widely recognized across the American insurance and collision-repair industries.
Hushan Leads with AI-Powered “Active Alignment” Optical Manufacturing Line
This advanced AI-based system—typically used in semiconductor cleanrooms—automatically aligns the lens and image sensor with sub-micron precision, minimizing optical-axis deviation and ensuring consistent image quality.
Hushan Autoparts Inc. will exhibit at AAPEX 2025, held from November 4–6, 2025, at The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, NV.
Booth: C53015
Hushan Autoparts Inc. will exhibit at AAPEX 2025, held November 4–6, 2025, at the Venetian Expo | Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, NV. Visitors are invited to Booth C53015 to explore Hushan’s latest AI-driven optical products, CAPA-certified camera modules, parking sensors, and comprehensive aftermarket solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.
As one of the world’s largest aftermarket door-handle and optical-component manufacturers—with more than 30,000 SKUs and 1,000 new parts developed annually—Hushan continues to redefine quality and innovation for the global automotive industry.
About Hushan Autoparts Inc.
Hushan Autoparts is a global manufacturer specializing in aftermarket door handles, optical modules, sensors, and fasteners, serving over 100 countries. For more information, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
