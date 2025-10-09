How Long Will Arsenal's Injured Odegaard Be Sidelined? Former Norway Team Doctor Reveals Timeline

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard faces weeks on the sidelines after suffering a knee ligament injury against West Ham. A former Norway team doctor warns he could be out for up to two months, leaving Mikel Arteta's title hopes under strain.

For Mikel Arteta, this season has already felt like a test of endurance. Injuries, rotations, and tactical reshuffles - Arsenal have faced it all. But the sight of Martin Odegaard, his captain and creative heartbeat, hobbling off after just 30 minutes against West Ham United has delivered perhaps the biggest blow yet.

The Norwegian playmaker was forced off following a painful 'knee-on-knee' collision with Crysencio Summerville. He left the Emirates Stadium wearing a brace, sparking immediate concern among fans and teammates alike.

Subsequent MRI scans revealed a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury to his left knee, casting serious doubt over his availability for the coming weeks - and potentially months.

Arsenal have been reluctant to put a timeframe on Odegaard's recovery, but a warning from Norway has painted a worrying picture.

Lars Engebretsen, a former Norwegian national team doctor, told Dagbladet:

“I don't have information about exactly what the MRI showed but based on the injury video, it could be a lateral ligament injury. If it is such an injury, Odegaard risks being out for six to eight weeks but it depends on the size. It could also be a more extensive injury, cruciate ligaments maybe. In that case, the period on the sidelines could be longer.”

For Arsenal, that worst-case scenario would be disastrous. Odegaard has been central not just to their creativity, but also to their rhythm and leadership on the pitch.

The West Ham match was painful in more ways than one for the 26-year-old. When Arteta made the early substitution, Odegaard inadvertently set an unwanted Premier League record - becoming the first player to be withdrawn before half-time in three consecutive games.

Before this latest knee problem, he had already been forced off against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, both times due to an ongoing shoulder issue that has plagued him since August.

The frustration is mounting, and even the Arsenal boss admitted that his captain's spirits are low.

Following Arsenal's 2-0 win over the Hammers, a visibly concerned Mikel Arteta confirmed Odegaard's doubts.

“I just spoke to him, he's not positive about it. He's got a brace on,” Arteta said.“We'll have to wait and see from the doctors, but we haven't been very lucky with that either. We haven't had him since the start of the season for one reason or the other. The shoulder twice and then this injury. We'll have to wait and see the extent of that injury, and we'll find solutions, but obviously he's our captain and is a player that gives us a completely different dimension with the things that he can do, especially in attacking.”

It's a sentiment that captures both the admiration and frustration surrounding Odegaard's situation - a player whose elegance and intelligence make him indispensable, yet whose body has struggled to keep pace in recent months.

The timing of the setback is particularly cruel. Arsenal's victory over West Ham allowed them to leapfrog Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners now sit one point clear of Arne Slot's men, who fell to a last-minute 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

However, the road ahead doesn't get any easier. After the international break, Arsenal face Fulham away, followed by a crucial Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, and then Crystal Palace at home.

With Odegaard sidelined, Arteta will have to dig deep into his tactical toolkit - and his squad depth.

Despite the injury woes, Arteta struck a tone of measured optimism after the match, praising his side's adaptability and resilience.

“We know how difficult those games are going to be but we wanted to come here because we had some very difficult fixtures, playing some of the top teams, some of them away and with some big injuries as well. We had to adjust a lot of things with some players who were coming as well from big injuries and surgeries in the first few weeks of the season. So it's been a challenge but the team has been, I think, very convincing in performances and results and it's a good platform now to continue.”

As Arsenal look to maintain momentum both domestically and in Europe, the absence of their skipper looms large. Odegaard's creativity, composure, and leadership have been central to Arteta's project since the Spaniard handed him the armband.

Now, with the midfield talisman sidelined and no clear return date in sight, the Gunners face a stern test of depth, character, and belief.

For Odegaard, the coming weeks will be about patience and recovery. For Arsenal, it will be about proving that their title challenge doesn't hinge on one man - even if that man happens to be their beating heart.