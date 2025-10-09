Govt Orders Transfer, Posting Of 108 Officers In J & K

File photo of civil secretariat

Srinagar- Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday ordered the transfer and posting orders for 108 administrative officers across various departments and positions.

According to an order, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, awaiting adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Vice-Chairman, Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), and will also hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, WUCMA. Aijaz Abdullah Saraf, CEO/Secretary of the J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Special Tribunal.

Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, Vice-Chairman, LCMA, and holding additional charge of CEO, WUCMA, has been posted as Director, Hospitality and Protocol. Ravi Shankar Sharma, Special Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department, has been transferred to the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction as Special Secretary. Manisha Sarin, Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, has been posted as Special Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. Purnima Mittal, Special Secretary in the Cooperatives Department, has been posted as Managing Director, J&K Women's Development Corporation.

Haris Ahmad Handoo, Special Secretary in the Chief Minister's Secretariat, will hold additional charge as Director SKICC and Secretary, Royal Springs Golf Course. Ashwani Khajuria, Director, Hospitality & Protocol, has been transferred and will await further orders in the General Administration Department. Kapil Sharma, Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, has been posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu. Tariq Hussain Ganai, Director General, Estates, Kashmir, with additional charge of Estates Jammu, will also hold the charge of Managing Director, Medical Supplies Corporation. Rakesh Kumar, Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal, has been posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (Ex-Officio Settlement Officer), Rajouri. Rajinder Singh, Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, is now Special Secretary to the Agriculture Production Department. Ulfat Jabeen, Managing Director, J&K Women's Development Corporation, is posted as Special Secretary to the Government.

Anju Gupta, Special Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development Department, has been posted as Additional Transport Commissioner. Naseer Ahmad Wani, Special Secretary, Public Works Department, will become Director, School Education Kashmir, after the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Itoo on October 31, 2025. Malikzada Sheraz ul Haq, Special Secretary, Culture Department, is now Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri.

Ghulam Rasool, awaiting orders in the General Administration Department, is posted as Special Secretary, Revenue Department. Ranjeet Singh, Managing Director, SC, ST and OBC Development Corporation, is posted as Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, while retaining his previous charge. Jugal Kishore, Secretary, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, is posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur.

Arun Kishore Kotwal, Additional Transport Commissioner, is posted as Special Secretary, Finance Department. Basharat Hussain, Additional Secretary, Tourism Department, is now CEO/Secretary, J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board. Devinder Singh Katoch, CEO, Surinsar-Mansar Tourism Development Authority, is posted as Administrator, Government Medical College, Udhampur.

Vinod Kumar Behnal, Joint Director, ICDS, Social Welfare Department, is posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, relieving Pawan Kumar of additional charge. Parvez Sajad Ganai, Joint Director, Handicrafts Kashmir, is now Special Secretary, Culture Department. Ishfaq Ahmad, Executive Director, J&K Rehabilitation Council, has been posted as Managing Director, J&K Projects Construction Corporation Ltd. Jahangir Hashmi, Programme Officer, ICDS Project Ramban, has been posted as Registrar, District Kulgam.

Tazayun Mukhtar, IKAS, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Agency, Kashmir. She shall also hold the charge of Mission Director, DJAY, in addition to her own duties, till further orders. Jagdish Chander, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer/Secretary, J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board, under orders of transfer as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, is posted as Joint Director, Education, Udhampur/Reasi.

Veveik Puri, JKAS, Joint Director, Information (Hqr) in the Directorate of Information, J&K, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Surinsar-Mansar. Tabassum Shafat Kamili, IKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeals), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Kashmir. Mohammad Syed Khan, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, is transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kathua, against an available vacancy.

Ghulam Nabi That, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department. Zahoor Ahmad Raina, IKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information (Hqr) in the Directorate of Information, J&K. Navdeep Wazir, IKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Judicial, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Reasi, against an available vacancy. Dhirender Sharma, JKAS, Joint Director, Education, Udhampur/Reasi, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department. Jatinder Mishra, IKAS, Deputy Director in the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, J&K, is transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar Akhnoor.

Joginder Singh Jasrotia, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bhaderwah, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Enforcement), Kathua, against an available vacancy. Supriya Kohli, JKAS, Deputy Director, Information (KBI), New Delhi, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi. Naeem ul Nisa, JKAS, Project Officer, IWMP, Poonch, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Poonch. Rakesh Kumar-II, IKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Reasi, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Socially & Educationally Backward Classes Commission.