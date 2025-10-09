Modi Praises Israel PM Netanyahu For His 'Strong' Leadership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for West Asia, under which Israel and Hamas have decided to pause fighting in Gaza.
Modi said the agreement was also a reflection of the strong leadership of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu,” Modi said in a post on X.
“We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace,” he said.
