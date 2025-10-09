Vertiqal Studios And HSAD Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Virtual Production Capabilities And Scalable Content Solutions

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) -("Vertiqal" or the "Company"), a leading digital publisher and social-first production studio, today announced a strategic partnership with HSAD, a full-service global advertising agency, which is part of the LG Group. This collaboration will leverage HSAD's state-of-the-art Virtual Production Studio (VPS), located at LG's North American headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, providing Vertiqal with enhanced production capabilities and HSAD with expanded client access to their virtual production services.

HSAD, which is LG's global advertising partner, offers creative development, brand strategy, media planning, digital campaigns, product marketing, event activations, and virtual production services. The VPS features a two-wall display system powered by LG's Magnit Micro LED technology, delivering high-resolution, fine-pixel-pitch backgrounds that create immersive 3D environments and seamless visual effects without the need for a traditional green screen. This technology enables rapid content production, allowing brands to bring virtually any creative vision to life efficiently, sustainably, and at scale.

Through this partnership, Vertiqal Studios can continue to provide cutting-edge activations, ranging from social-first campaigns to large-scale experiential content. By leveraging HSAD's Virtual Production Studio, Vertiqal can execute high-impact productions without the overhead of always-on operations, delivering flexible, productized solutions that meet the demands of today's fast-moving digital landscape.

"Vertiqal is constantly exploring ways to push the boundaries of production for our clients and scale with their needs," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Vertiqal Studios. "Our partnership with HSAD gives us access to unparalleled virtual production technology, allowing us to scale projects, innovate creatively, and deliver high-quality campaigns that resonate with audiences globally. Vertiqal Studios is proud to be a commercial partner of HSAD in-market, bringing HSAD's best-in-class virtual production curation to our clients."

HSAD benefits from Vertiqal's direct media sales expertise, providing a channel to showcase the VPS to a broader set of clients while driving adoption of their services across new campaigns and formats. This mutually beneficial relationship positions both companies for larger-scale opportunities, allowing Vertiqal to pursue multi-million-dollar activations and enabling HSAD to proliferate its services and capabilities.

"HSAD has always focused on delivering innovative marketing solutions for LG, and this partnership allows us to extend that expertise to new audiences and formats," said Vanessa Marquez, Head of Client Services and New Business at HSAD. "Collaborating with Vertiqal enables us to demonstrate the full potential of our Virtual Production Studio while giving brands access to world-class production and creative solutions."

The partnership is already in action, with Vertiqal scheduled to produce upcoming content for partnerships with major sports leagues in November 2025 at the VPS. Looking ahead, both companies plan to expand the scope of their collaboration, delivering cutting-edge content across digital and experiential channels while driving efficiency, scalability, and creative excellence.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios is a social-first digital publisher and video-production studio specializing in creating trend-driven content, immersive experiences, and high-quality campaigns at scale. Leveraging a direct media sales model and in-house production capabilities, Vertiqal connects brands with audiences through innovative storytelling across TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitch, and more. For more information, visit .

About HSAD

HSAD originated as the full-service global advertising agency for the LG Group, delivering brand marketing, creative development, media planning, digital campaigns, product marketing, and virtual production services. With operations in North America, Europe, and South Korea, HSAD drives clients' brand messages and market presences through innovative, scalable, and data-informed marketing solutions.