Infinum Partners With Useberry To Optimize Marketing Websites Across Industries

The partnership helps Infinum's UX and strategy teams identify messaging gaps, improve design clarity, and strengthen user trust, providing insights that guide design decisions and engagement improvements.







Infinum 's Senior UX/UI Designer Ana Svalina and Lead Product Strategist Nina Jelić led usability studies for an investment bank, a digital agency, and a SaaS company. The team used tasks, surveys, preference tests, and heatmaps to gather insights that directly informed design improvements.

Useberry 's interface, Figma integration, and real-time analytics reduced prep and analysis time while supporting fast, scalable, and structured research cycles.

The research identified key areas where client websites could be strengthened , including:



First impressions

Content clarity

Navigation

Tone of voice Validation of existing designs or suggested adjustments

The studies revealed that marketing websites are most effective when messaging is clear, numerical data supports credibility, people are visible, and content is straightforward. Using Useberry, Infinum applied research findings to enhance usability, trust, and messaging across client websites.

"Overall, all three studies revealed that the human element is the most important factor in building trust and clarity in a marketing website. So, always try to incorporate reviews, success stories, case studies, and people behind them to achieve this," said Svalina.

Learn more about Infinum's UX research and design approach with Useberry at: .

About Infinum

Infinum is an independent tech consultancy that partners with leading global brands and world-renowned enterprises to deliver innovative digital solutions for an array of industries, including finance, healthcare, and automotive. Founded in 2005, Infinum has created digital products that are used by millions worldwide and earned numerous industry awards, including Red Dot and iF Design Award. Employing over 400 professionals, the company operates from eight offices across the US and Europe.

About Useberry

Useberry is a UX research platform headquartered in Athens, Greece, founded in 2018. It enables product teams to conduct unmoderated usability testing on websites, apps, and prototypes using tasks, surveys, preference tests, and card sorting. The platform integrates with design tools like Figma and Sketch and offers access to a diverse participant pool across 34 countries.