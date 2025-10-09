Bear Creek Mining Announces Drawdown Of Funds Under 2025 Sandstorm Note

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the secured promissory note (the "2025 Sandstorm Note") issued to a wholly owned subsidiary of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm") on May 8, 2025, funds in the amount of US$1.2 million (the "Draw") were drawn down by the Company on October 8, 2025. The principal amount of the 2025 Sandstorm Note is a maximum of US$6.5 million, of which the Company may draw down up to US$600,000 per month. An aggregate total of funds drawn to date is US$5.4 million and the remaining amount of up to US$1.1 million may be drawn down subject to prior approval by Sandstorm in its sole discretion. The Draw will be used for general working capital purposes.

The 2025 Sandstorm Note bears an interest rate of 7% per annum and will mature on September 22, 2028, with interest payments payable from June 2025 to November 2025 deferred until December 31, 2025. For more information regarding the 2025 Sandstorm Note and previous draws, please see the Company's news releases dated March 4, May 8, May 22, July 16, and August 5, 2025.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Eric Caba

President and Chief Executive Officer