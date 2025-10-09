Bear Creek Mining Announces Drawdown Of Funds Under 2025 Sandstorm Note
The 2025 Sandstorm Note bears an interest rate of 7% per annum and will mature on September 22, 2028, with interest payments payable from June 2025 to November 2025 deferred until December 31, 2025. For more information regarding the 2025 Sandstorm Note and previous draws, please see the Company's news releases dated March 4, May 8, May 22, July 16, and August 5, 2025.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Eric Caba
President and Chief Executive Officer
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment