Anglo Asian Mining Set To Boost Copper Output With New Gilar And Demirli Fields In Azerbaijan

Anglo Asian Mining plc, a British mining company operating in Azerbaijan, has released an updated production forecast for 2025, highlighting a major increase in output as the Gilar and Demirli deposits come onstream, Azernews reports via local media.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%