Russian GAB Attack On Sloviansk Leaves Six People Injured

2025-10-09 08:04:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“At least six people were injured in Sloviansk this morning. Among the victims, one person is in serious condition. According to preliminary information, the Russians dropped two aerial bombs on the town,” the official wrote.

Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

Read also: Invaders wound one resident of Donetsk region over past day

Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces had dropped a guided aerial bomb on a boiler facility in a residential neighborhood in Sloviansk.

