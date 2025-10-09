Laszlo Krasznahorkai: Hungarian 'Master Of Apocalypse'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Budapest: Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, who won the Nobel literature prize on Thursday, has been described as the postmodern "master of the apocalypse".

"He is a hypnotic writer," Krasznahorkai's English language translator, the poet George Szirtes, told AFP.

"He draws you in until the world he conjures echoes and echoes inside you, until it's your own vision of order and chaos".

Until now, the late Imre Kertesz was the only Hungarian to win the Nobel literature prize in 2002 for his semi-autobiographical novel "Fatelessness" about surviving the Holocaust.

Born in Gyula, a small town in southeast Hungary in 1954, Krasznahorkai, now 71, grew up in a middle-class family.

He has drawn inspiration from his experiences under communism, and the extensive travels he undertook after first moving abroad in 1987 to West Berlin for a fellowship.

His novels, short stories and essays are best known in Germany -- where he lived for long periods -- and Hungary, where he is considered by many as the country's most important living author.

Critically difficult and demanding, his style was described once by Krasznahorkai himself as "reality examined to the point of madness".

His penchant for long sentences and few paragraph breaks have also seen the writer labelled as "obsessive".

'Painfully beautiful'

Exploring themes of postmodern dystopia and melancholy, his first novel "Satantango" (1985) brought him to prominence in Hungary and remains his best-known work.

Recounting life in a decaying village in communist-era Hungary, its uncompromising style (12 chapters each consisting of a single paragraph) was called by its translator Szirtes as "a slow lava-flow of narrative".

The book was for people who "want something other than entertainment... who have a preference for the painfully beautiful," Krasznahorkai said in a interview.

"Satantango" was made into a feature film -- lasting more than seven hours -- of the same name in 1994 by the acclaimed Hungarian director Bela Tarr.

Tarr also brought to the screen an adaptation of the writer's 1989 novel "The Melancholy of Resistance", also set in a desolate communist-era location, in his 2000 film "Werckmeister Harmonies".

Variously compared to Irish writer Samuel Beckett and Russia's Fyodor Dostoyevsky, late American critic Susan Sontag called Krasznahorkai "the contemporary Hungarian master of apocalypse who inspires comparison with Gogol and Melville".

His "War and War" novel (1999) was described by the New Yorker magazine critic James Wood as "one of the most profoundly unsettling experiences I have ever had as a reader".

"I felt that I had got as close as literature could possibly take me to the inhabiting of another person," Wood wrote.

In 2015, Krasznahorkai won Britain's Booker Prize for career achievement, and said he hoped it would allow him to access a wider audience.

The first Hungarian author to receive that award, he credited author Franz Kafka, singer Jimi Hendrix and the city of Kyoto in Japan for inspiration.

"I hope that with the help of this prize I will find new readers in the English-speaking world," he told AFP after receiving the award.

Asked about the apocalyptic images in his work, he said: "Maybe I'm a writer who writes novels for readers who need the beauty in hell".