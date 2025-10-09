403
Democrat Senator gets called out on attempting to impeach Trump
(MENAFN) According to reports, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has called on Democratic Senator Adam Schiff to issue a public apology for his role in attempting to impeach President Donald Trump. The exchange took place during a tense Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, where Bondi was testifying.
Schiff, who led the first of two failed impeachment proceedings against Trump during his presidency, has long been a target of the former president’s criticism, with Trump frequently referring to him as “Shifty Schiff” and accusing him of corruption.
During the hearing, Schiff — who is reportedly under investigation by the Department of Justice for alleged mortgage fraud — accused Bondi of transforming the DOJ into Trump’s “personal sword and shield to go after his ever-growing list of political enemies.” He further brought up claims linking Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and alleged that the Justice Department had concealed an investigation into border czar Tom Homan, who he said accepted a $50,000 bribe from an undercover FBI agent last year.
Bondi countered that the alleged investigation occurred prior to her appointment as attorney general, emphasizing that FBI Director Kash Patel had repeatedly stated there was no case against Homan. The hearing grew more combative as the two began speaking over each other, prompting Bondi to respond sharply: “You know, Senator Schiff, if you worked for me, you would have been fired because you were censured by Congress for lying.”
Earlier that same day, according to declassified CIA documents, then–Vice President Joe Biden allegedly attempted to suppress a report in 2016 concerning his family’s purported business dealings in Ukraine.
