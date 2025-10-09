Global And China High-Voltage Power Supply In New Energy Vehicle (BMS, BDU, Relay, Integrated Battery Box) Research Report 2025: The Shift Of BMS From Centralized To Distributed Architectures

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market opportunities lie in the shift to distributed BMS architectures, offering enhanced reliability and precise data handling for new energy vehicles. Integration of BMS, BDU, and other components improves efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The rise of 800V systems elevates demand for advanced BMS chips.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Voltage Power Supply in New Energy Vehicle (BMS, BDU, Relay, Integrated Battery Box) Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The high-voltage power supply system is a core component of new energy vehicles. The battery pack serves as the central energy source, with the capacity of power battery affecting the vehicle's range, charging time, and efficiency. It is also closely related to the overall vehicle cost. The high-voltage power supply system of new energy vehicles studied in this report mainly includes modules such as Battery Management System (BMS), Battery Distribution Unit (BDU), high-voltage DC relays, and integrated battery boxes.

The Shift of Battery Management System (BMS) from Centralized to Distributed Architectures

To increase the vehicle's range and charging speed, new energy vehicle battery packs have larger capacities, higher total voltages (with the mass production of 800V - 1000V platform architectures), and more battery cells. The limited sampling channels, computing performance, and long wiring harnesses of centralized BMS systems struggle to manage these large-scale battery arrays. In contrast, distributed BMS architectures can optimize the management of large battery arrays through local measurement, modular design, and distributed computing, and can provide more accurate and sensitive real-time feedback on the status of power supply system.

The architecture of high-voltage power supply system in new energy vehicles has shifted from a centralized BMS architecture to a distributed one. The distributed BMS architecture can significantly enhance system reliability and safety. It avoids single-point failures; a malfunction in a single slave control module usually does not cause the entire system to collapse and is easier to replace. Moreover, in a distributed architecture, the acquisition circuits are placed close to the battery cells, reducing interference and errors introduced by long wires and enabling more accurate data collection, which helps with more precise safety assessments. The distributed BMS uses bus communication, greatly reducing hardwired connections and making the internal structure of the battery pack more concise and reliable.

The distributed BMS architecture adopts a master-slave structure: one Master manages multiple Slaves. Each slave control module monitors information such as the voltage and temperature of a group of battery cells and reports the data to the master control module for unified processing and protection decisions.

Power Battery Electronic Components, Such as BMS And BDU, Tend to Converge and Develop Towards High-Voltage Integrated Battery Boxes

In March 2025, UAES launched a new generation of HVDU intelligent integration solution integrating the Battery Management Unit (BMU):



In-depth Integration of BMU and Related Components: UAES breaks through the traditional separate architecture. Based on BMU and current sensors, with mature and reliable integration processes, it continuously innovates and expands its product line. Currently, the relays have successfully entered mass production and are deeply integrated.

Modular Platform Design to Meet Full-Scenario Requirements: Based on the concept of platform expansion, the HVDU supports flexible configuration within a rated current range of 150A - 500A, is compatible with 400V/800V voltage platforms, and can quickly adapt to different vehicle models such as BEV and PHEV by adding or reducing relay modules. Compared with current industry products, the integration solution reduces space occupation by 50% and shortens the development cycle by 40%. While focusing on the development of second-generation HVDU, UAES simultaneously conducts pre-research on new HVDU technologies, such as advanced system architectures and high-voltage switching technologies that replace relays with electronic switches E-fuses, and the deeper integration of HVDU and the integration of CharCon into the Powerbox. These technologies help customers reduce system costs and improve system performance.

Currently, major OEMs have launched integrated products of BDU and BMS, such as NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, Dongfeng, BYD, GAC, etc., providing solutions for extreme cost reduction in battery systems:



In NIO's electrification solution, BDU is integrated with BMU, high-voltage connectors, thermal runaway sensors, DC - DC, and other components.

GAC's BDU integration with BMU physically integrates BDU, BMU, DC - DC, thermal runaway sensors, and fast-change connectors. This not only increases the usable space of the entire battery pack, leaving more room for the battery cells to function, but also saves on plastic parts.

Inside the ""second layer"" at rear of Qilin battery pack of Xiaomi SU7, EE components such as BMS, CCU, and relay boxes are placed. The high-voltage electrical area of the BMS and relay box is mainly for high-voltage series - parallel connection and low-voltage control. The vehicle charging control unit CCU (integration of OBC + DC - DC) provides the voltage conversion function during the charging process. The relay box is arranged below the BMS, and an aluminum Busbar heat sink is installed on the bottom surface to dissipate the heat generated by high-power charging and discharging. XPeng's high-voltage power distribution box X-BMU integrates BDU + BMS. It includes a housing, a flexible circuit board, multiple electrical component modules, and a battery management system (BMS). Each component is integrated in the housing and is electrically connected through the flexible circuit board, replacing traditional wiring harnesses/plugs.

The Increasing Prominence of BMS Chips in the 800V Architecture

Automotive-grade BMS chips have indeed become the core components of BMS systems in the 800V high-voltage architecture. They act as the ""intelligent brain"" of battery pack, need to address numerous challenges brought about by higher voltages, and play a crucial role in the safety, efficiency, and performance of entire battery system.

To address the cost and availability challenges of high-voltage components (such as traction inverters) in 800V platform and to be compatible with existing 400V charging piles, a switchable 2x400V/800V architecture has emerged. The BMS needs to intelligently manage the switching of two battery groups between parallel (driving) and series (fast charging) states. This increases system complexity and places higher demands on the control logic and reliability of BMS chips.

Suppliers have introduced more powerful BMS chips. For example, NXP's MC33774 AFE chip supports 18-channel voltage acquisition and a 300mA equalization current; and the MC33665 gateway chip supports CAN FD communication and Daisy Chain topologies, helping to simplify the architecture.

For Wireless BMS Systems (wBMS), NXP released a new-generation UWB BMS solution in the field of wireless BMS systems (wBMS) in November 2024. Unlike the modulated carrier frequencies (sinusoidal signals) used in 2.4 GHz narrow-band technologies such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), UWB utilizes high-bandwidth pulses. This unique feature enhances its resistance to reflection and frequency-selective fading, guaranteeing more stable and reliable data transmission. The chipset designed for wireless battery management systems includes the BMA6060 and BMA6061.

NXP's BMS chips leverage three core technologies: highly integrated AFE (BMx73x8), innovative UWB wireless technology, and EIS health diagnosis (DNB1168). These technologies have enabled NXP to establish deep partnerships with leading customers such as CATL and Geely. As a result, NXP takes a leading position in the industry in terms of wireless BMS mass production progress and long - lifespan energy storage solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of High-Voltage Power Supply Systems in New Energy Vehicles



Overview

Definition/Research Directions

Core Technologies

Hardware Architecture

Current Flow Diagrams

Signal/Current Transmission Systems

Battery Box Structures

High-Voltage Connectors

High-Voltage Wiring Harnesses

Safety Protection Measures

Relevant Laws, Regulations, and Standards

List of Relevant Laws, Regulations, and Standards

Relevant Standard: GB/T 32960 - 2025 Technical Specifications for Remote Service and Management System for Electric Vehicles

Relevant Standard: GB 38031 - 2025 Electric Vehicles Traction Battery Safety Requirements Laws and Regulations on Communication Protocols

High-Voltage Power Supply System Architectures of OEMs



Xiaomi Auto

Xpeng Motors

NIO

Li Auto

Leapmotor

Voyah

Geely Group

SAIC IM

GAC Group

BYD

Changan Automobile

Great Wall Motors

Chery Automobile

FAW Hongqi

BAIC New Energy

Tesla

Volkswagen

Audi

BMW

Mercedes-Benz

Toyota General Motors

High-Voltage Power Supply System Solutions of Tier 1 Manufacturers



UAES

LG New Energy

Wireless BMS

Texas Instruments (TI)

LIGOO New Energy

Jiachen Electronics

Schaeffler

Aptiv

Bosch

Ficosa

Huawei

Jingwei Hirain Technologies

SoarWhale

Eaton

Hongfa Co., Ltd.

Xi'an Sinofuse Electric

STMicroelectronics (ST)

Infineon NXP

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900