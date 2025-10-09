403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Goose & Gander’s Sunday Roast: A Hearty British Classic in Dubai
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) If your perfect Sunday involves good food and good company, Goose & Gander has you covered. Tucked inside Holiday Inn Express, Dubai Internet City, the London-style pub is serving up a hearty British Classic Roast every Sunday from 12:30 PM to 8:00 PM, which could easily rival the ones back home.
Take your pick from tender beef, succulent lamb, or juicy chicken, each paired with all the essentials: crisp roasties, seasonal veg, lashings of rich gravy, and a golden Yorkshire pudding that’s worth writing home about.
And because no roast is complete without a drink, the deal includes a pint of Gilded Goose Lager or your choice of bottled beer, wine, or spirit - all for just AED 129.
It’s hearty, it’s comforting, and it’s exactly what Sundays were made for. Whether you’re dragging your mates along, introducing someone to their first proper roast, or just in the mood for something filling after a long week, this one’s worth trying out!
The details
• Goose & Gander, Holiday Inn Express, Dubai Internet City
• Every Sunday, 12:30 PM – 8:00 PM
• AED 129 (includes roast & drink)
To book your tables, call or WhatsApp 0503188117
Website:
Address: Holiday Inn Express, Dubai Internet City - Al Sufouh - Dubai Knowledge Park - Dubai
Instagram: @gooseandganderdubai
Take your pick from tender beef, succulent lamb, or juicy chicken, each paired with all the essentials: crisp roasties, seasonal veg, lashings of rich gravy, and a golden Yorkshire pudding that’s worth writing home about.
And because no roast is complete without a drink, the deal includes a pint of Gilded Goose Lager or your choice of bottled beer, wine, or spirit - all for just AED 129.
It’s hearty, it’s comforting, and it’s exactly what Sundays were made for. Whether you’re dragging your mates along, introducing someone to their first proper roast, or just in the mood for something filling after a long week, this one’s worth trying out!
The details
• Goose & Gander, Holiday Inn Express, Dubai Internet City
• Every Sunday, 12:30 PM – 8:00 PM
• AED 129 (includes roast & drink)
To book your tables, call or WhatsApp 0503188117
Website:
Address: Holiday Inn Express, Dubai Internet City - Al Sufouh - Dubai Knowledge Park - Dubai
Instagram: @gooseandganderdubai
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment