Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Goose & Gander’s Sunday Roast: A Hearty British Classic in Dubai

Goose & Gander’s Sunday Roast: A Hearty British Classic in Dubai


2025-10-09 07:24:41
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) If your perfect Sunday involves good food and good company, Goose & Gander has you covered. Tucked inside Holiday Inn Express, Dubai Internet City, the London-style pub is serving up a hearty British Classic Roast every Sunday from 12:30 PM to 8:00 PM, which could easily rival the ones back home.

Take your pick from tender beef, succulent lamb, or juicy chicken, each paired with all the essentials: crisp roasties, seasonal veg, lashings of rich gravy, and a golden Yorkshire pudding that’s worth writing home about.

And because no roast is complete without a drink, the deal includes a pint of Gilded Goose Lager or your choice of bottled beer, wine, or spirit - all for just AED 129.

It’s hearty, it’s comforting, and it’s exactly what Sundays were made for. Whether you’re dragging your mates along, introducing someone to their first proper roast, or just in the mood for something filling after a long week, this one’s worth trying out!

The details
• Goose & Gander, Holiday Inn Express, Dubai Internet City
• Every Sunday, 12:30 PM – 8:00 PM
• AED 129 (includes roast & drink)

To book your tables, call or WhatsApp 0503188117
Website:
Address: Holiday Inn Express, Dubai Internet City - Al Sufouh - Dubai Knowledge Park - Dubai
Instagram: @gooseandganderdubai

MENAFN09102025006983013723ID1110172780

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search