403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KPop Demon Hunters come to Fortnite with NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 9, 2025: Battlefield 6 and Little Nightmares III will get NVIDIA DLSS 4 support when both games launch this week, while MAVRIX by Matt Jones is now available with DLSS Frame Generation. Additionally, KPop Demon Hunters come to Fortnite with DLSS and Reflex support.
Experience intense infantry combat, aerial dogfights, and destructible environments in EA’s next-generation warfare simulation, Battlefield 6. The game launches on October 10th with support for DLSS 4, including Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex. At 4K resolution with every setting maxed, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation multiplies frame rates by an average of 3.8X. Gamers should download the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver to prepare their systems for the game’s release.
The super-popular KPop Demon Hunters have come to take over Fortnite’s Horde Rush mode, turning it into Demon Rush. Conquer waves with HUNTR/X gear, build up powerful Perks, and earn a chart-topping high score. On GeForce RTX GPUs, increase Fortnite frame rates using DLSS and reduce PC latency for even more responsive gameplay. NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs reduce PC latency by up to 54% in Battle Royale, letting gamers react easily to opponents, aim precisely, and achieve victory.
Prepare for high-tension gameplay in Embark Studios’ multiplayer extraction adventure game, ARC Raiders, which launches on October 30th. When players venture into ARC Raiders’ world, they can enhance immersion, increase responsiveness, and accelerate frame rates with a suite of NVIDIA technologies. DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, along with DLSS Super Resolution, will multiply performance. NVIDIA Reflex will reduce PC latency, allowing actions to occur faster in-game, making gameplay more responsive. NVIDIA RTXGI uses the power of ray tracing to make lighting more realistic and responsive.
Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Entertainment's Little Nightmares III is an atmospheric adventure game in which players follow the journey of Low and Alone, two best friends in search of a way out of the Nowhere. Little Nightmares III releases on October 10th, featuring DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and enhanced ray-traced effects, giving GeForce RTX gamers the best possible experience. Players can try the tech now by downloading the Little Nightmares III demo.
Pearl Abyss and PLAION’s Crimson Desert is an open-world action-adventure game set in the stunning yet perilous continent of Pywel. When Crimson Desert launches on March 19th, 2026, it will feature support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, maximizing frame rates and making gameplay more responsive.
Mountain biking legend Matt Jones has brought the thrill of high-speed racing and freestyle to the small screen in MAVRIX by Matt Jones. The game is available now, and following a recent update, includes support for DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution, which can be upgraded to NVIDIA’s latest AI transformer model using NVIDIA app’s DLSS overrides.
Experience intense infantry combat, aerial dogfights, and destructible environments in EA’s next-generation warfare simulation, Battlefield 6. The game launches on October 10th with support for DLSS 4, including Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex. At 4K resolution with every setting maxed, DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation multiplies frame rates by an average of 3.8X. Gamers should download the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver to prepare their systems for the game’s release.
The super-popular KPop Demon Hunters have come to take over Fortnite’s Horde Rush mode, turning it into Demon Rush. Conquer waves with HUNTR/X gear, build up powerful Perks, and earn a chart-topping high score. On GeForce RTX GPUs, increase Fortnite frame rates using DLSS and reduce PC latency for even more responsive gameplay. NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs reduce PC latency by up to 54% in Battle Royale, letting gamers react easily to opponents, aim precisely, and achieve victory.
Prepare for high-tension gameplay in Embark Studios’ multiplayer extraction adventure game, ARC Raiders, which launches on October 30th. When players venture into ARC Raiders’ world, they can enhance immersion, increase responsiveness, and accelerate frame rates with a suite of NVIDIA technologies. DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, along with DLSS Super Resolution, will multiply performance. NVIDIA Reflex will reduce PC latency, allowing actions to occur faster in-game, making gameplay more responsive. NVIDIA RTXGI uses the power of ray tracing to make lighting more realistic and responsive.
Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Entertainment's Little Nightmares III is an atmospheric adventure game in which players follow the journey of Low and Alone, two best friends in search of a way out of the Nowhere. Little Nightmares III releases on October 10th, featuring DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and enhanced ray-traced effects, giving GeForce RTX gamers the best possible experience. Players can try the tech now by downloading the Little Nightmares III demo.
Pearl Abyss and PLAION’s Crimson Desert is an open-world action-adventure game set in the stunning yet perilous continent of Pywel. When Crimson Desert launches on March 19th, 2026, it will feature support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, maximizing frame rates and making gameplay more responsive.
Mountain biking legend Matt Jones has brought the thrill of high-speed racing and freestyle to the small screen in MAVRIX by Matt Jones. The game is available now, and following a recent update, includes support for DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution, which can be upgraded to NVIDIA’s latest AI transformer model using NVIDIA app’s DLSS overrides.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment