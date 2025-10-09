Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti Info. Minister, Saudi Culture Minister Discuss Coop. During Meeting


2025-10-09 07:10:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah Al-Saud held a meeting on Thursday, discussing possible avenues of cooperation between the two sides.
The two ministers affirmed during the meeting the deeply rooted relations between their respective countries, commending the high-level ties on various other fields.
Minister Al-Mutairi and Minister Al-Saud focused their meeting on implementing joint cultural programs and initiatives to boost ties further.
The two also asserted the need to support the GCC cultural scene and boost coordination on the regional and international levels. (pickup previous)
mdm


MENAFN09102025000071011013ID1110172728

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search