Kuwaiti Info. Minister, Saudi Culture Minister Discuss Coop. During Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah Al-Saud held a meeting on Thursday, discussing possible avenues of cooperation between the two sides.
The two ministers affirmed during the meeting the deeply rooted relations between their respective countries, commending the high-level ties on various other fields.
Minister Al-Mutairi and Minister Al-Saud focused their meeting on implementing joint cultural programs and initiatives to boost ties further.
The two also asserted the need to support the GCC cultural scene and boost coordination on the regional and international levels. (pickup previous)
