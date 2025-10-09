Zspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) Scales Immersive Learning Through Integrated AR, VR, And AI

MENAFN - GetNews) A classroom used to be four walls, a chalkboard, and a stack of books. Today it can be an operating room, a robotics lab, or the surface of Mars. What once required million-dollar equipment or dangerous experiments can now unfold safely on a desk. This transformation is not a thought experiment-it is happening right now through augmented and virtual reality platforms that merge curiosity with capability. At the center of that shift stands, a company turning immersive technology into a practical tool for learning, training, and workforce development.

Learning Without Limits

zSpace has become one of the world's most trusted providers of immersive learning. More than 3,500 school districts, colleges, and technical centers now use its AR and VR systems to teach science, engineering, healthcare, and skilled trades. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over seventy patents for hardware and software innovations. Its approach is simple but powerful: learning by doing. Rather than memorizing diagrams, students interact with 3D environments to dissect organisms, assemble engines, or conduct chemistry experiments that would be too dangerous or expensive in the real world. Research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning has shown that immersive engagement of this kind produces measurable knowledge gains and higher test performance.

AI Joins the Lab

zSpace has added artificial intelligence to remove friction from the learning process. Its Know AI assistant provides educators with instant answers about lesson plans, curriculum alignment, and technical setup, drawing from zSpace's own library of immersive content. Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace, explains:“Every minute a teacher spends searching for information is a minute taken away from student instruction. With zKnow, we are giving educators their time back.”

This builds on the company's Career Coach AI, which won consecutive awards for top EdTech products and Best of Show at ISTELive events. Unlike generic AI, zKnow is trained on zSpace's proprietary content, offering guidance that is precise, context-aware, and aligned with educational standards. Privacy and secure handling of institutional data are foundational, making zKnow suitable for districts and colleges with strict governance requirements.

Immersion as Equity

zSpace's impact extends beyond technical innovation. Hopi Day School on the Hopi Reservation in Arizona, a rural district with limited internet access and few hands-on STEM resources, has deployed zSpace Imagine AR/VR laptops. Students explore planetary systems, simulate engineering tasks, and conduct experiments safely, all without headsets or traditional lab equipment. Chief School Administrator Tejay Montgomery said,“Our students deserve the same access to quality STEM experiences as those in urban and suburban schools.” This initiative mirrors previous deployments in the Navajo Nation, demonstrating how immersive learning can bridge geographic and economic gaps.

From Automotive Labs to Hospital Floors

zSpace is linking classroom learning to career readiness. Through a partnership with The Glimpse Group, it launched the Medical Assisting Skills Virtual Trainer, allowing students to practice thirty-three essential clinical and administrative skills-from phlebotomy to EKG procedures-in a safe, virtual environment. The program aligns with Certified Medical Assistant standards and removes the costs and risks of consumables or physical labs.

The company also introduced electric and hybrid vehicle applications that teach students to inspect and diagnose systems virtually, supporting workforce training as the automotive sector transitions to new energy vehicles. Industrial robotics modules provide hands-on experience in training, maintenance, and operations, enabling learners to practice programming, safety protocols, and system adjustments in realistic simulations. Paul Kellenberger notes,“These new applications give learners the opportunity to gain confidence and practical experience before they step into a real-world setting.”

A Market Ready to Scale

The immersive learning market is estimated at eight point seven billion dollars and is expanding as institutions seek integrated solutions combining AR, VR, and AI. zSpace addresses one of the sector's greatest adoption challenges: complexity. By combining headset-free hardware, rich content, and intelligent support, the platform reduces technical friction and accelerates time-to-value for educators.

Financially, zSpace's mid-year metrics illustrate resilience and strategic progress. Revenue was seven point five million dollars, consistent with the prior period. Gross margin rose to forty-three percent, reflecting improvements in hardware cost profiles and company-owned software content. Annualized contract value of renewable software increased eleven percent year over year to ten point nine million dollars. Net Dollar Revenue Retention reached one hundred thirty-one percent among customers with over fifty thousand dollars in ACV, signaling strong platform stickiness and loyalty.

Proof in Action

zSpace demonstrates that immersive learning can be scaled, measured, and impactful. Students in rural districts now explore advanced careers, healthcare skills, and complex engineering tasks without leaving their communities. Teachers gain AI-powered support to maximize classroom time, while schools and colleges benefit from operational efficiencies and curriculum alignment. Each deployment creates tangible evidence that technology, when applied thoughtfully, transforms learning into skill-building, exploration, and measurable outcomes.

Recognition from the Field

zSpace's impact is also being acknowledged by national education leaders. On October 8, 2025, the National School Boards Association (NSBA) spotlighted the company in its flagship publication, American School Board Journal, in a feature titled AI Changes the Game for CTE. The article highlights how Atlanta College and Career Academy (ACCA)integrates zSpace's AR/VR platform into career pathways ranging from dental to allied health and transportation, giving students hands-on experience with industry-standard tasks-without the safety, cost, or accessibility constraints of traditional labs.

“Our students are gaining practical experience in real-world scenarios without the barriers of cost, safety, or accessibility,” said Dr. Tasharah Wilson, Principal and CEO of ACCA. This deployment builds on a decade-long partnership between zSpace and Atlanta Public Schools, which has used the platform to support STEM learning since 2015.

The feature marks another milestone for zSpace, affirming its position as a critical enabler of equitable, future-ready education. CEO Paul Kellenberger noted,“This spotlight reinforces the critical role immersive technology plays in preparing today's students for tomorrow's workforce.”

Outlook and Opportunity

zSpace sits at the intersection of three expanding trends: immersive AR/VR technology in education, AI-driven personalized instruction, and workforce development for high-demand industries. Growth will depend on continued software adoption, expansion into large district contracts, and the scaling of innovative modules such as industrial robotics, healthcare simulation, and EV systems. Investors should watch ACV growth, retention trends, bookings, and the measurable impact of deployments as leading indicators of the company's trajectory.

In a world where classrooms are no longer bound by walls, zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) is teaching a fundamental lesson: that the future of learning is immersive, interactive, and accessible to every student. Its combination of technology, content, and AI support positions it to turn curiosity into career-ready skills, transforming classrooms into hands-on, scalable, and digitally connected laboratories.

