Army Downs Drone Attempting To Infiltrate Southern Border


2025-10-09 07:08:08
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) – The Southern Military Zone foiled an infiltration attempt by a drone on its western front within its area of responsibility on Wednesday evening, in coordination with the relevant security agencies.
The Border Guard forces applied the rules of engagement after detecting the drone, shooting it down inside Jordanian territory before handing it over to the competent authorities.

