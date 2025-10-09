Turkish, Azerbaijani Defense Ministers Meet In Ankara To Forge Long‐Term Peace (PHOTO)
During the meeting, both sides underscored the successful
development of the fraternal ties and strategic alliance between
Azerbaijan and Türkiye across various domains, particularly in the
field of defense. The ministers reiterated that the progressive
augmentation of defense collaboration continues to be a pivotal
focus for the leadership of both nations.
The significance of these elevated interactions in bolstering bilateral dynamics was underscored, with both entities articulating assurance in the ongoing progression of collaborative efforts.
The discussions also encompassed a broad range of topics, including military, military-technical, and military-educational collaboration. Furthermore, the ministers engaged in a dialogue regarding regional security paradigms, frameworks for the sustenance of enduring peace and stability within the geopolitical landscape, and other pertinent issues of reciprocal significance.
