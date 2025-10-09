Turkish, Azerbaijani Defense Ministers Meet In Ankara To Forge Long‐Term Peace (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On October 9, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Türkiye, met with Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, both sides underscored the successful development of the fraternal ties and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye across various domains, particularly in the field of defense. The ministers reiterated that the progressive augmentation of defense collaboration continues to be a pivotal focus for the leadership of both nations.



The significance of these elevated interactions in bolstering bilateral dynamics was underscored, with both entities articulating assurance in the ongoing progression of collaborative efforts.

The discussions also encompassed a broad range of topics, including military, military-technical, and military-educational collaboration. Furthermore, the ministers engaged in a dialogue regarding regional security paradigms, frameworks for the sustenance of enduring peace and stability within the geopolitical landscape, and other pertinent issues of reciprocal significance.