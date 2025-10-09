403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Pres.: Gaza Deal Opens Doors For Justice, Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi affirmed on Thursday that the deal to end the war in the Gaza Strip would open doors for hope, justice and stability in the region.
In a statement on Facebook, Al-Sisi said that the world was witnessing a historic moment when peace prevailed over war and would hopefully pave the road for peace and dialogue in the region after two years of the aggression on the Gaza Strip.
He noted that the agreement came in line with the peace plan devised by the US President Donald Trump and under the sponsorship of Egypt, Qatar, and the US.
This agreement would not only flip the page of war, but hopefully open doors for justice and stability, affirmed Al-Sisi. (end)
aff
In a statement on Facebook, Al-Sisi said that the world was witnessing a historic moment when peace prevailed over war and would hopefully pave the road for peace and dialogue in the region after two years of the aggression on the Gaza Strip.
He noted that the agreement came in line with the peace plan devised by the US President Donald Trump and under the sponsorship of Egypt, Qatar, and the US.
This agreement would not only flip the page of war, but hopefully open doors for justice and stability, affirmed Al-Sisi. (end)
aff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment