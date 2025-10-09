Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Pres.: Gaza Deal Opens Doors For Justice, Stability


2025-10-09 07:05:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi affirmed on Thursday that the deal to end the war in the Gaza Strip would open doors for hope, justice and stability in the region.
In a statement on Facebook, Al-Sisi said that the world was witnessing a historic moment when peace prevailed over war and would hopefully pave the road for peace and dialogue in the region after two years of the aggression on the Gaza Strip.
He noted that the agreement came in line with the peace plan devised by the US President Donald Trump and under the sponsorship of Egypt, Qatar, and the US.
This agreement would not only flip the page of war, but hopefully open doors for justice and stability, affirmed Al-Sisi. (end)
