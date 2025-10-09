QIC Crowned 'Insurance Company Of The Year In Qatar'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has been crowned 'Insurance Company of the Year in Qatar' at The Asset Triple A Private Capital Awards 2025.

The Asset's winners announcement report praised QIC's consistent ability to stand out as a leading insurer across the GCC, driven by its innovation, customer-first approach, and financial strength. The report also highlighted QIC's user-friendly digital platforms, seamless onboarding, efficient policy management, and swift claims processing, as well as its forward-thinking product strategy and ongoing efforts to build the region's first insurance-powered digital ecosystem, offering both insurance and non-insurance services through QIC App.

Commenting on this achievement, Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said:“We are proud to be crowned with this prestigious accolade and to have our strategic vision and operational excellence recognized by The Asset. This award is a true testament to QIC's success in delivering strong financial results, maintaining its leadership in the digital landscape both locally and regionally, and upholding the highest ESG practices. All of these accomplishments have been made possible thanks to the dedication of every QIC employee and our team's commitment to exploring new frontiers of innovation and shaping the future of insurance across the MENA region.