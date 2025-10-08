E Ink Awards First Innovation Prize At MIT Solve 2025, Advancing Global Tech-Based Solutions And Sustainability Goals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award underscores E Ink's commitment to responsible innovation, renewable energy, and global social impact

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, announced the winners of its inaugural E Ink Innovation Prize during the MIT Solve 2025 Challenge Finals in New York City. The $100,000 prize, part of E Ink's three-year partnership with MIT Solve, recognizes breakthrough solutions that leverage ePaper technology to address global challenges in education, accessibility, housing, and healthcare.

The prize was awarded to four Solver teams: Adaptive Reader, BeeLine Reader, Housing NOW, and IMPALA. These innovators are reimagining the role of ePaper in creating inclusive reading technologies, improving public health outreach, and delivering sustainable housing solutions for underserved communities.

“E Ink was founded with the belief that displays could change how people interact with information, and nearly three decades later, that mission continues with our commitment to sustainability and global impact,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink.“By supporting the next generation of innovators through MIT Solve, we are extending the reach of ePaper into new areas that improve quality of life, protect the environment, and drive social progress.”

E Ink's participation in MIT Solve marks a full-circle moment, as the company itself spun out of the MIT Media Lab in 1997. Through this partnership, E Ink is pledging up to $300,000 in funding over three years to support social entrepreneurs whose solutions incorporate ePaper technology.

The 2025 Solver Class was selected from over 2,900 applicants across 130+ countries-the largest pool in Solve's history. Solver teams will not only receive funding but also enter a nine-month program designed to scale their work and deepen their impact.

“E Ink's story began at MIT, and today their support brings transformative ideas to the global stage,” said Hala Hanna, Executive Director of MIT Solve.“By awarding the E Ink Innovation Prize, we are spotlighting solutions that merge cutting-edge display technology with real-world needs, from education equity to sustainable housing.”

The E Ink Innovation Prize is part of a broader strategy to integrate technology, sustainability, and corporate responsibility. E Ink has been repeatedly recognized for its leadership in climate action and sustainable operations:



Committed to 100% renewable energy by 2030 and net zero carbon emissions by 2040, with an accelerated milestone of RE65 by year-end 2025.

Earned top scores in the 2024 CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) assessments for both Climate Change and Water Security.

Recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader, the highest rating in CDP's Supplier Engagement Ranking-placing among the top 2% of companies globally.

Validated by the FTSE Russell Green Revenue Model, with 100% of product sales qualifying as green revenue .

Listed on the DJSI World Index and DJSI Emerging Markets Index , underscoring leadership in sustainability, governance, and ethical practices. Displays consume up to 99% less energy than LCDs and are the first display technology certified by the International Dark-Sky Association for reducing light pollution and supporting eye health.

Beyond consumer devices like eReaders and eNotes, E Ink's technology is increasingly deployed in retail, transportation, healthcare, logistics, and smart cities. The company's low-power, durable, and versatile displays enable organizations to reduce energy consumption, expand digital access, and place information where it was previously impossible.

By supporting innovators through MIT Solve, E Ink is ensuring that ePaper continues to evolve as a platform for global good, empowering solutions that are both technologically advanced and environmentally conscious.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for their efforts by receiving validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

