403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ooredoo Kuwait and Infobip bring New Era of Conversation Customer Experience powered by Agentic AI
(MENAFN- teamlewis) KUWAIT – 06 October 2025 - Ooredoo Kuwait, a leading telecommunications and ICT service provider, has partnered with Infobip, a global leader in cloud communications, to bring the Conversational Experience Orchestration Platform (CXOP) powered by Agentic AI to the Kuwaiti market. This strategic collaboration enables businesses to deliver next-generation customer engagement while positioning Ooredoo Kuwait as a technology provider driving digital transformation.
The partnership was unveiled at an exclusive event hosted by Ooredoo Kuwait and Infobip, focused on transforming customer experience in the Conversational AI era. During the event, Kuwaiti businesses had the opportunity to discover how leading organizations are leveraging AI, automation, and omnichannel communication to deliver faster, more personalized, and seamless customer interactions across channels such as WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, and more.
The partnership is part of a broader Ooredoo Group initiative that began with the successful launch of Infobip’s AI Hub in Qatar. Now, building on that momentum, Ooredoo Kuwait is leveraging its deep customer relationships and strong enterprise sales network to offer a full suite of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) solutions. These include chat, email, messaging, and automation services.
The partnership allows companies to move beyond traditional telecom services and rapidly adopt intelligent communication solutions that enhance customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and future-proof their engagement strategies. A one-stop shop for digital transformation, backed by a global CPaaS leader and supported locally by Ooredoo.
At the center of this partnership is Infob’p’s CXOP infused with Agentic AI. This solution enables businesses to orchestrate intelligent, autonomous conversations across digital channels with seamless handover to human agents when needed. Through this, companies can deliver faster, more meaningful customer interactions while maintaining complete control and personalization.
The partnership was unveiled at an exclusive event hosted by Ooredoo Kuwait and Infobip, focused on transforming customer experience in the Conversational AI era. During the event, Kuwaiti businesses had the opportunity to discover how leading organizations are leveraging AI, automation, and omnichannel communication to deliver faster, more personalized, and seamless customer interactions across channels such as WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, and more.
The partnership is part of a broader Ooredoo Group initiative that began with the successful launch of Infobip’s AI Hub in Qatar. Now, building on that momentum, Ooredoo Kuwait is leveraging its deep customer relationships and strong enterprise sales network to offer a full suite of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) solutions. These include chat, email, messaging, and automation services.
The partnership allows companies to move beyond traditional telecom services and rapidly adopt intelligent communication solutions that enhance customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and future-proof their engagement strategies. A one-stop shop for digital transformation, backed by a global CPaaS leader and supported locally by Ooredoo.
At the center of this partnership is Infob’p’s CXOP infused with Agentic AI. This solution enables businesses to orchestrate intelligent, autonomous conversations across digital channels with seamless handover to human agents when needed. Through this, companies can deliver faster, more meaningful customer interactions while maintaining complete control and personalization.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment