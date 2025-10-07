403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CASABOT Selected For Elevenlabs Grant Program To Humanize Interaction In AI Home
EINPresswire/ -- CASABOT, the world’s first AI Home platform, today announced its selection under the ElevenLabs Grant Program, unlocking new capabilities in voice personalization and human–machine interaction.
The collaboration will integrate ElevenLabs’ industry-leading voice synthesis into BOTty™, CASABOT’s AI digital butler. Through this enhancement, BOTty will gain the ability to speak with distinct personalities and tones, creating more natural, personalized, and emotionally engaging interactions across AI Homes.
“Human beings naturally respond to voices. Some tones resonate with one person, while others may appeal to someone else. There is no right or wrong in that — it is deeply individual,” said Mario Schiano Lo Moriello, CEO of CASABOT. “By allowing BOTty to adapt its voice and personality, we are making the AI Home experience not only intelligent, but also truly personal.”
This milestone highlights CASABOT’s role as a pioneer in the AI Home market, where voice and personality play a critical role in bridging the gap between technology and daily life. The company’s vision of AI Home as the “fifth utility” is strengthened by giving users the freedom to choose how their AI interacts with them — whether through a calm and reassuring presence, an energetic motivator, or a professional guide.
About CASABOT
CASABOT® is an AI Home platform that orchestrates thousands of devices across multiple standards into one unified experience. Through its proprietary BOTty™ digital butler, CASABOT transforms properties into adaptive, intelligent environments where technology serves people seamlessly and intuitively. Founded and headquartered in Dubai, CASABOT operates globally with a mission to establish the home as the fifth utility.
About ElevenLabs
ElevenLabs is the world’s most advanced voice AI research lab and deployment platform, providing tools for creating the most realistic, versatile, and contextually aware voices. Its technology powers voice interaction for applications spanning entertainment, accessibility, education, and beyond.
The collaboration will integrate ElevenLabs’ industry-leading voice synthesis into BOTty™, CASABOT’s AI digital butler. Through this enhancement, BOTty will gain the ability to speak with distinct personalities and tones, creating more natural, personalized, and emotionally engaging interactions across AI Homes.
“Human beings naturally respond to voices. Some tones resonate with one person, while others may appeal to someone else. There is no right or wrong in that — it is deeply individual,” said Mario Schiano Lo Moriello, CEO of CASABOT. “By allowing BOTty to adapt its voice and personality, we are making the AI Home experience not only intelligent, but also truly personal.”
This milestone highlights CASABOT’s role as a pioneer in the AI Home market, where voice and personality play a critical role in bridging the gap between technology and daily life. The company’s vision of AI Home as the “fifth utility” is strengthened by giving users the freedom to choose how their AI interacts with them — whether through a calm and reassuring presence, an energetic motivator, or a professional guide.
About CASABOT
CASABOT® is an AI Home platform that orchestrates thousands of devices across multiple standards into one unified experience. Through its proprietary BOTty™ digital butler, CASABOT transforms properties into adaptive, intelligent environments where technology serves people seamlessly and intuitively. Founded and headquartered in Dubai, CASABOT operates globally with a mission to establish the home as the fifth utility.
About ElevenLabs
ElevenLabs is the world’s most advanced voice AI research lab and deployment platform, providing tools for creating the most realistic, versatile, and contextually aware voices. Its technology powers voice interaction for applications spanning entertainment, accessibility, education, and beyond.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment