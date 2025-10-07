LG Electronics India IPO Opens: Analyst Sees Robust Demand, Cautions On Valuation, OFS Limitation

LG Electronics India's highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription today, marking it as the second South Korean company, after Hyundai Motor, to seek a listing on Indian bourses.

IPO Details

The consumer electronics major has announced its IPO price band at ₹1,080 - ₹1,140 per share, with the aim to raise ₹11,607.01 crore through an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) issue. The shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

Investors can apply for the issue in lots of 13 shares each. The IPO allotment is expected on October 10, 2025, with the listing likely on October 14, 2025.

KFin Technologies Ltd has been appointed as the registrar, while Morgan Stanley India, J.P. Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, and Citigroup Global Markets India will act as the book-running lead managers.

According to reports, LG Electronics India raised ₹3,474.9 crore from 149 anchor investors on October 6, which included marquee names such as Goldman Sachs, Fidelity, BlackRock, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the Government of Singapore, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, among others.

Grey Market Price

LG Electronics India is already showing signs of a strong listing, with the shares trading at a premium of ₹250 on the grey market, up from ₹228 earlier this week.

Analyst Take

LG Electronics India stands as the market leader in home appliances and air solutions, backed by a vast offline presence and strong premium brand positioning, said SEBI-registered investment advisor Cashvisory India.

The company has consistently demonstrated solid financial performance, with double-digit revenue growth, healthy returns, and stable margins reflecting its operational strength, they said.

However, the investment advisor has stated that applicants should note that the IPO is a pure offer for sale (OFS), meaning the proceeds will be allocated entirely to existing shareholders rather than the company itself. Additionally, a seasonal dip in Q1 FY26 performance could also raise eyebrows.

