Openai Devday 2025: Booking, Spotify, Zillow Among 6 Public Firms To Integrate With Chatgpt - Is Retail Excited?

OpenAI hosted a power-packed DevDay event on Monday, announcing a slew of products and updates, including its new AI model, GPT-5 Pro, and a platform for building AI agents, AgentKit.

More notable was the ChatGPT operator's integration with third-party apps such as Figma and Spotify, among others. Simply put, ChatGPT now allows users to summon various apps and services directly within the chatbot and utilize them for different tasks. OpenAI said this system will enable users to be more productive and developers to build better apps inside ChatGPT.

Initial integrations are with Booking, Expedia, Spotify, Figma, Coursera, Zillow, and Canva, and OpenAI will soon onboard DoorDash, Instacart, Uber, and AllTrails.

Notably, OpenAI announced a new tool called "Apps SDK," which makes it "possible to build apps inside of ChatGPT," including paid apps, which companies can charge users for using OpenAI's recently unveiled Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP).

As of late Monday, the Stocktwits sentiment was 'bullish' for OpenAI, SPOT, COUR, EXPE, and Canva, and 'bearish' for BKNG.

FIG shares jumped 7.4% in Monday's trading session, their best gains since their July listing, after the integration announcement, bagging an 'extremely bullish' sentiment reading on Stocktwits. DoorDash and Uber shares rose 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively.

ChatGPT users can either request the apps directly during conversations or ChatGPT may suggest them when relevant. Here are a few examples of how apps would work in the chatbot:

Figma - "You could sketch out a product flow for ChatGPT and then say, Figma, turn this sketch into a workable diagram," said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, explaining one of the user cases. "The Figma app will take over, respond, and complete the action."

Spotify - Users can create playlists in Spotify directly from ChatGPT.

Zillow - Users can ask Zillow to search for apartments in their area within a specific price range, and ChatGPT will display an interactive map showing available options. Follow-up queries are allowed.

Booking and Expedia - Users can generate hotel and flight recommendations for their desired dates, destination, and price range directly within the ChatGPT app. The bot can now also display specific hotels and flights when creating travel itineraries for users.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.