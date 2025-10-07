Shoe Attack On CJI: Did Social Media Escalate Things Out Of Proportion? What SC Bar Association President Said

Supreme Court Bar Association President and Senior Advocate Vikas Singh highlighted the role of social media in "escalating things out of proportion", noting how the statement of Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, in the Javari temple case was "misrepresented", which led to the shoe-hurling attempt.

Speaking with ANI, Vikas Singh said,“An Aspect that needs consideration is the role of social media these days in escalating things out of proportion. This original case was a sort of PIL where somebody wanted a Hindu deity which had broken down to be constructed. CJI rightly said that these are matters for the authorities to consider, because there are ASI issues if it is an archaeological structure and religious issues as well. So, accordingly, the petition was dismissed.”

"That statement was misrepresented by social media to give an impression as if the CJI had insulted the deity," he added Singh said that the lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai, did so to gain publicity.

"This lawyer, for the purpose of seeking publicity has done this exercise and I will beseech the media and social media not to give publicity to this lawyer because his whole purpose is to get publicity," he said.

Senior Advocate Vikas Sing further added, "Even if the CJI feels that no action needs to be taken and he has shown a large heart, I think we as the Bar Association owe a duty to the institution and the Bar Council of India owes a duty to the profession. So, after deliberating on this issue in our executive committee will decide on taking action. And I am sure that Bar Council of India should take some action for such conduct because it is completely unbecoming of an advocate."

The 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during working hours at the Supreme Court on Monday. He was immediately apprehended by the security personnel and escorted out. As per sources, the attacker, while being escorted out, said,“Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan.”

Following his failed attempt to attack the CJI, Kishore was handed over to Delhi Police. The police questioned him for three hours before releasing him.

The attacker had reportedly been upset over CJI Gavai's remarks that came while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of a seven-foot-long beheaded structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho, MP Gavai had, during the hearing of the matter, remarked that the petitioner seeking directions to restore the idol should go and seek the remedy by praying to Lord Vishnu, as the Court declined to entertain the same refusing to hear the case, the top court opined that it is a dispute over a temple, which is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), suggesting that the ASI is a more competent authority to intervene in this regard.

