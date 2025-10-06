Privé Jets Announces Launch Of Jet Card Membership Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New membership program offers frequent flyers structured access to private aviation with safety-backed reliability









MIAMI, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privé Jets today announced the launch of its Jet Card Membership , a program designed to provide frequent private jet travelers and aircraft owners with structured, predictable access to charter services. The membership introduces a streamlined model that reduces booking complexity, ensures guaranteed aircraft availability, and offers transparent usage tracking.

A Structured Alternative to Traditional Chartering

The Jet Card program transforms the private charter process into a membership model, addressing common challenges such as fluctuating rates, variable availability, and time-consuming agreements. Through pre-funded accounts and dedicated travel coordination, members gain consistency and faster access to aircraft, aligning with the needs of business and leisure travelers who rely on private aviation.

Membership Tiers

The program offers three levels of membership - Privé+ , Privé50 , and Privé50+ . Each tier provides the same core service features, including faster aircraft sourcing, tailored travel coordination, and dedicated advisory support.

The tiers differ in terms of hourly rates: as members commit to a larger number of hours, they are placed in a higher tier with lower hourly rates. This structure ensures that frequent flyers receive greater value while enjoying the same level of service across all tiers.



Privé+: Designed for travelers who require essential access and flexible flying arrangements.



Privé50: Tailored to frequent flyers seeking enhanced support and greater personalization.

Privé50+: The most comprehensive tier, providing the maximum benefits available under the membership program.



Each tier includes dedicated advisory support, priority access to aircraft, and streamlined coordination across global destinations.

Focus on Process and Safety

At the core of the membership program is a focus on operational reliability and passenger safety. Privé Jets maintains compliance with independent third-party aviation safety audits, including certification through the ARGUS Charter Broker Program and accreditation under the Wyvern Broker Program.

Expanding Options for Private Aviation Users

The membership reflects a broader industry trend in which travelers are seeking alternatives to aircraft ownership or fractional shares. For aircraft owners, it adds flexibility beyond the limits of a single aircraft's range, while fractional owners gain freedom from restricted usage windows and routes. By offering this flexibility, Privé Jets positions the Jet Card as an efficient solution for those who travel privately on a frequent basis .

Global Reach with Local Efficiency

With access to more than 11,000 verified aircraft worldwide and an average of 7,500 flights coordinated annually, Privé Jets continues to deliver global charter solutions supported by a dedicated advisory team.

About Privé Jets

Privé Jets is an international private aviation provider, since 2007 offering worldwide charter solutions and membership programs. The company is committed to delivering safe, efficient, and reliable travel while meeting the highest industry standards in aviation safety and operational transparency.

