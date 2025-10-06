Pinkerton / Key word(s): Product Launch/Expansion

PINKERTON LAUNCHES CRIME INDEX IN GERMANY TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS NAVIGATE RISK, ALLOCATE RESOURCES

06.10.2025 / 20:20 CET/CEST

Pinkerton Crime Index, available now in Germany, provides trustworthy, relevant crime assessment and scoring to support business leader organizational decisions ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinkerton , a global provider of comprehensive risk management services and solutions, announced the expansion of the Pinkerton Crime Index to include Germany. This expansion will help business leaders with interests or a physical presence in Germany better evaluate crime to guide organizational decisions. The Pinkerton Crime Index Germany uses victimization surveys to understand missing shares of crime that may go unreported in official Bundeskriminalamt data, leveraging weighting to place emphasis on more severe offenses and ensure they are not drowned out by a large number of less severe crimes. The tool uses granular data at local levels to better understand seasonal variation, demonstrating the way crime risk changes throughout the year due to several factors, including weather patterns, tourism and population flows. The Pinkerton Crime Index launched in 2020 and features reliable crime data for the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and now Germany. The Pinkerton Crime Index accurately forecasts crime with 90% confidence by coupling long standing experience in crime-fighting with comprehensive data and progressive algorithms to synthesize crime data into a singular factor that can be compared across markets down to the neighborhood level. The Pinkerton Crime Index algorithms are put through a double elimination process to ensure the utmost precision and statistical modeling that captures relevant movement in seasonality and structural changes that are emerging. Pinkerton security experts also analyze a wide variety of granular data, which reveals deep patterns and trends to accurately depict crime risk at the neighborhood level. That means business leaders are able to leverage crime data in an actionable manner - from real estate investment to logistics planning. "As organizations make strategic decisions about allocating security resources and selecting new locations for expansion, they need the most accurate crime data to guide these crucial decisions," said Alix Arguelles, director of the PCI. "With the best-in-class data offered by the Pinkerton Crime Index, business leaders with interests in Germany will be able to make informed decisions based on a comprehensive understanding of the threat landscape." To learn more about the Pinkerton Crime Index or request a demonstration, please visit the Pinkerton website . About Pinkerton With over 170 years of experience, Pinkerton brings expertise that extends beyond conducting best-in-class investigations. We help deter and reduce threats by formulating high-level security strategies and plans. Our global network offers a single source for your risk management and security needs - investigations, risk advisory and protection. This empowers us to continuously assess the risk to your people and places, design high-level security strategies and deliver the right solution for you, anywhere in the world, 24/7/365. 06.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

