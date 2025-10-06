Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir, Jordanian King Discuss Latest Gaza Developments


2025-10-06 11:01:12
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
This came during a phone call the Amir received Monday from the Jordanian king. The call also explored the latest updates in the US plan to end the war and ongoing efforts to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire and ensure the protection of civilians. HH the Amir Jordans King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein Qatar-Jordan

