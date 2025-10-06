Ethosenergy Abu Dhabi Approved As MEYER-Fabritech ARF For API 16A Equipment

EINPresswire/ -- EthosEnergy Abu Dhabi, a provider of engineering, manufacturing, maintenance, overhaul and repair services, has been officially designated an Approved Repair Facility (ARF) by MEYER-Fabritech LLC , covering the full suite of API 16A product lines. This recognition reflects EthosEnergy’s ongoing commitment to delivering certified, high-quality repair and recertification services across the Middle East.

As an OEM-authorized repair facility, EthosEnergy Abu Dhabi will service critical oil and gas safety systems such as Blowout Preventers (BOPs), Spools and Adapters, Ram Blocks, Packers and Top Seals, Annular Packing Units, Bonnet Seal Kits/CRKs and other spare parts related to BOP equipment. This designation assures customers that all work meets the highest industry standards for safety, quality and compliance. It will also enable faster turnaround times and localized support in the Middle East, reducing downtime and improving operational efficiency for clients.

“This achievement reflects the dedication and technical excellence of our Abu Dhabi team. From rigorous audits to qualification processes, every step was handled with professionalism and pride,” said Chris Payne, facility operations director for EthosEnergy. “I want to personally thank each member of the team who contributed to this success—your hard work has positioned us to serve our clients with even greater capability and confidence.”

Bryan May, operations manager for MEYER-Fabritech LLC, added, “We are proud to welcome EthosEnergy into our global network of Authorized Repair Facilities. Their proven technical capability, adherence to OEM standards, and commitment to quality make them a trusted partner in the region. This collaboration ensures that customers in the Middle East have local access to certified repair services that extend the life of their equipment and support safe, reliable operations.”

Continued Payne, “We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with MEYER-Fabritech and continuing to deliver world-class services to our customers across the region.”

About EthosEnergy:

EthosEnergy turns on potential to deliver services and solutions globally for rotating equipment to make energy affordable, available, and sustainable. Tailoring solutions for the power, oil & gas, industrial and aerospace markets, so customers can achieve more.

For more information, visit

About MEYER-Fabritech:

MEYER-Fabritech is a joint venture formed by MEYER and Fabritech MS, two respected names in the oil and gas industry. With a specialized focus on Blowout Preventers (BOPs), MEYER-Fabritech combines expertise, experience, and commitment to deliver top-tier BOP solutions to clients in the oil and gas sector. MEYER-Fabritech currently possesses the following licenses:

- API 16A – which covers Adapters, Annular BOP, Drilling Spools and Spacer Spools, Ram Blocks, Packers, and/or Top Seals and Ram BOPs.

- API 6A – which covers Chokes, Blind and Test Flanges, Tees and Crosses, Top Connectors, Adapter Spools & Spacer Spools, Gate, Ball, Plug Valves, Check Valves at PSL1, PSL2 and PSL3.

- API Spec Q1 and ISO 9001

For more information, visit