Tailoring A Strong Future With A New Digital Marketing Vision

MENAFN - 3BL) Naomi Romo holds deep appreciation for the work her parents have put into Anghelo's Suit & Tux in Miami, Florida.“I am sitting here today because of the dreams and all the effort put into this family vision,” Romo says. Romo's parents, Anghelo and Monica, founded the men's wear and tailoring business in 2013; today Romo works with them as co-owner.“Being surrounded by my family business, it has been a part of me ever since I can remember,” she says.

Beyond helping people look good, Romo says her parents make customers feel good, too, by sharing their knowledge.“The way that my parents educate the customer has been an act of love,” Romo says.“Because it's more than the suit, it's more than the dress shirt, it's more than the occasion. It's how the customer feels, that they understand what they're wearing and how they're wearing it.”

Romo wanted to convey that same sense of thoughtful customer service in the store's digital marketing. A savvy digital native - who loved to make the store's music playlists as a girl - Romo now handles social media marketing and the website, in addition to running their second store.

While looking for ways to expand Anghelo's long-running business with new marketing strategies, Romo discovered Verizon Small Business Digital Ready and its small business grant opportunity. She immediately started taking courses.“One super awesome thing that I love about Verizon's platform is that it's simple,” says Romo.

With the same attention to detail that her parents have prided themselves on, Romo has applied herself to implementing new practices she's learned, such as replying to online customer reviews. After an SEO course, she increased the company's ranking organically by adding photos and updating the website content.

“The course on 'Finding Your Pitch' was specifically helpful for me, because it was more so about... how we could communicate our story to the audience from a point of authenticity,” Romo says. The fact that the courses are offered in Spanish is also a benefit for this bilingual family.“I thought about my parents because their first language, as well as mine, is Spanish.”

As she looks toward the future, Romo sees her contribution to the family business as managing its constant evolution, with Digital Ready to help her.“I feel my role in the business is to adapt to fast-changing technology and using these resources as a way to help us sustain Anghelo's Suit & Tux in the longterm, for years to come,” Romo says.

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready is part of Verizon's goal to support 1 million small businesses by 2030 with free resources to help them succeed. To sign up, visit Verizon Small Business Digital Ready . Visit CitizenVerizon to learn more about the company's responsible business efforts. An individual user's experience may vary and results are not guaranteed.