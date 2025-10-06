MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) will launch the second edition of its reporton Thursday, October 9, 2025, in Mexico City.

In this publication, the Commission not only reiterates the need to scale up and improve these policies to drive the productive transformation required for the region and escape the low-growth trap in which it is mired, but also sets forth specific ways to achieve it.

The report will be presented by ECLAC's Executive Secretary, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, and Marco Llinás, Director of the Division of Production, Productivity and Management, at 9:00 a.m. local time in Mexico City (GMT-6).

The 2025 edition begins with a diagnostic overview of productivity in Latin America and the Caribbean, including data on labor productivity per worker, per hour, by sector, by firm size, and by territory, among other key indicators. It also examines recent experiences in productive development policies across the region.

The following three chapters delve into three complementary strategic dimensions: science, technology and innovation (STI) policies; cluster initiatives and other forms of productive coordination; and green and inclusive productive development policies. In addition to analysing the region's situation in each of these areas, the report provides a series of recommendations on how countries and subnational territories can strengthen and scale up their productive development policies to foster the needed transformation.

To overcome the low-growth trap, ECLAC underscores the urgent need to redouble efforts to promote the productive transformation of regional economies through productive development policies that can boost productivity and enable higher, sustained, inclusive and sustainable growth.

The post ECLAC to launch its Report Panorama of Productive Development Policies in Latin America, Caribbean 2025 appeared first on Caribbean News Global .