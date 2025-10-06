Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Relaxo Festive Bonanza Turns Out To Be The MEGA Offer With Six Customers Winning INR 1 Lakh Each In First Week

2025-10-06 09:05:18
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 6th October: The festive season is all about joy, surprises, and celebrations, and Relaxo Footwears has added an extra sparkle to it this year. As part of its Festive Bonanza Offer, shoppers across India are walking away with life-changing rewards. In just the very first week of offer's launch, six lucky customers have each won a bumper cashback of INR 1,00,000, making this festive shopping spree one to remember!

If you have still not made the best of Relaxo Festive Bonanza Offer, this could be your chance to be the next big winner. Why miss out when Relaxo is turning everyday shopping into festive jackpots?

The winners announced so far include Ravi Prasad (Varanasi), Ashutosh Singh (Prayagraj), Gaurav Sharma (Hathras), Sailendra Shahay (Budaun), Raghuvender (Gurgaon), and Suresh Kumar (Delhi).

The Festive Bonanza Offer, valid on purchases of INR 1,499 and above at Relaxo retail outlets, assures every shopper an exciting reward. While many walk away with instant cashbacks starting from INR 101, a few fortunate ones stand the chance of winning bumper cashbacks worth up to INR 1 lakh, with six big winners already in week one, the offer has amplified festive cheer across India.

This early success underscores Relaxo's deep retail connect and reinforces its position as a brand that goes beyond products, delivering delightful experiences and unforgettable festive memories for its customers.

About Relaxo:

Incorporated in 1984, Relaxo is the largest footwear manufacturer in India, serving the nation since four decades, and is ranked among the top 500 Most Valuable Companies. A Fortune 500 (India) company, synonymous with quality products & affordable prices, it manufactures slippers, sandals and sports & casual shoes.

Company :-Percept Profile

User :- Shivani Bisht

Email :[email protected]


