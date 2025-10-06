Intrec Homes Launches: Transforming Property Investment On Spain's Costa Del Sol

MENAFN - GetNews)IntRec Homes , the pioneering real estate innovator, has officially launched, introducing a revolutionary property investment model on Spain's iconic Costa del Sol. By merging luxury real estate with startup equity, the company is redefining what it means to invest in property-turning every purchase into a lifestyle upgrade and a forward-looking financial opportunity.

A Smarter Way to Buy Property

Traditional real estate focuses solely on the transaction. IntRec Homes goes further. The company offers international buyers access to prime properties in Estepona, Marbella, and across the Costa del Sol while granting free equity stakes in hand-picked, high-potential startups. Every purchase is therefore a dual investment: a dream home in one of Europe's most desirable destinations, and a stake in the next generation of innovative companies.

“The future of property ownership isn't just about where you live-it's about the opportunities your home can create,” said CEO Anna Stukalova, CEO of IntRec Homes.“Our model gives clients more than a luxury home-it gives them a smarter, diversified investment that connects lifestyle with financial growth.”

Lifestyle Meets Innovation

The Costa del Sol is synonymous with sun, sea, and sophistication: pristine beaches, world-class golf courses, international schools, luxury marinas, and more than 300 days of sunshine per year. Estepona and Marbella, in particular, are magnets for global professionals, families, and retirees seeking both high-quality living and strategic investment opportunities.

IntRec Homes caters to this discerning international clientele by offering a unique combination of lifestyle and innovation. Clients don't just buy a home-they gain a foothold in emerging startups, positioning themselves at the intersection of luxury living and forward-thinking investment.

Added Value for International Buyers

To further enhance the buying experience, IntRec Homes introduces its Fly to Buy program-reimbursing clients up to €500 in flight costs for traveling to Spain and completing a property purchase. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to making international property investment seamless, accessible, and rewarding.

About IntRec Homes

Part of the IntRec AI, IntRec Homes is driven by the mission:“Move smarter, live better.” By combining real estate expertise with innovation, the company offers a next-generation property ownership model-where every home purchase is both a lifestyle choice and a strategic investment in the future.

Whether acquiring a second home, a retirement residence, or a high-potential investment property, clients of IntRec Homes enjoy a comprehensive, forward-thinking experience that goes beyond traditional real estate. With IntRec Homes, property ownership becomes a platform for growth, innovation, and smarter living.