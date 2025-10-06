Turnkey Launches Subscription-Based Home Service Company In Atlanta

MENAFN - GetNews)TurnKey Home Services has launched its subscription-based home service platform in Atlanta, providing residents with a modern and straightforward solution to home maintenance. Currently, TurnKey offers premium maid services, professional landscaping, and coordinated home care through a secure client portal. Expansion is already underway to include HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other essential trades.







“While many competitors operate as little more than outsourcing vendors, we distinguish ourselves by owning and partnering with the businesses we support, ensuring alignment, accountability, and long-term value,” said Ryan Lamothe, CEO of TurnKey Home Services.

Unlike traditional service models that outsource work to third parties, TurnKey hires and certifies its own local contractors. The company places a strong emphasis on community by prioritizing veterans and first responders for its Certified Home Manager roles, ensuring every technician represents the neighborhoods they serve. Each Home Manager undergoes extensive background checks, reference verification, and specialized certification training.

Through TurnKey's portal, members can easily schedule appointments, make digital payments, review past service records, and maintain direct communication with their contractor team. This offers a more convenient, transparent way for homeowners to maintain the upkeep of their homes while also providing consistent, fair, and meaningful work for trusted local professionals.

Membership benefits include:



Certified Home Manager: A dedicated manager, often a veteran or first responder, who can complete the majority of the household tasks at a fixed hourly rate.

Predictive & Preventative Maintenance: Dedicated managers monitor household systems and schedule routine upkeep or minor repairs in advance to help prevent issues before they arise.

Transparent Pricing: Wholesale parts provided with no markup, keeping costs predictable and fair. Specialist Coordination: Expert management of vetted tradespeople for complex projects, with streamlined billing.

TurnKey memberships are offered on a flexible, month-to-month basis with no long-term contracts. This gives homeowners confidence in the service without being locked into commitments, while ensuring the quality and trust remain at the foundation of every visit.

“Homeownership should feel rewarding, not overwhelming,” said Lamothe.“Our subscription model gives families one point of contact for nearly everything their home needs, backed by contractors who are fully vetted and rooted in the community.”

TurnKey Home Services is currently serving Atlanta residents and will continue expanding its service network across Georgia and the Southeast. For more information, please visit: .

About TurnKey

TurnKey Home Enterprises, Inc. is an Atlanta-based subscription home service company providing reliable, high-quality solutions for homeowners. With a focus on hiring local, certified contractors, many of whom are veterans and first responders, TurnKey delivers maid services, landscaping, and an expanding list of essential home maintenance options.

