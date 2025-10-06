Ball State Summer Forum Helps High School Students Step Into The World Of Interior Design

MENAFN - GetNews)Each year, thousands of college freshmen across the country change majors after their first year - often because they lacked a clear understanding of the field they originally selected. At Ball State University, faculty in the Estopinal College of Architecture & Planning are working to change that trend through the, a nationally recognized summer program that introduces high school students to the real world of design before they enter college.

This summer, Ball State will host one online session and three on-campus sessions of YIDF, giving students a hands-on introduction to design studios, professional site visits, and the chance to develop a portfolio - a competitive advantage for college admissions.

“Too many students arrive at college passionate about design but without an accurate sense of what the profession really involves,” said Professor Reza Ahmadi“By participating in this forum, students gain confidence, clarity, and skills that reduce the likelihood of changing majors later.”

Inside the Program

Participants step directly into the role of designer as they:



Translate ideas into sketches, models, and digital renderings .

Explore color, light, and materials in shaping interior spaces.

Learn human-centered design principles that address how people interact with environments. Create a portfolio of work that strengthens college applications and reduces uncertainty about major selection.

On-campus participants also experience college life firsthand, living in residence halls, working in professional studios, and touring Indianapolis firms and showrooms.

Multiple Formats, Same Transformative Outcome



Online Session: June 8 – June 26 On-Campus Sessions: June 3–10, June 13–20, and June 22–29

Each session is capped at 12 students for close mentorship. Instruction comes from Ball State faculty, graduate assistants, and guest professionals from nationally recognized firms.

Shaping Futures Before College Begins

Interior design is more than aesthetics - it's about solving real problems of how people live, work, and interact. YIDF equips students not only with technical design skills but also with critical thinking, collaboration, and presentation skills that prepare them for any career path.

Past participants report that the forum provided the clarity they needed to confidently enter college without second-guessing their choice of major.

“In ten days I got an inside look at what interior design is ... you really learn all the steps to complete a project,” shared Kayleigh, a past participant.

Registration Now Open

Enrollment is limited, and sessions fill quickly. Registration details and deadlines are available at bsu/designforum .

For more information, contact the Design Forum at 765-285-1471 or ... .

About Ball State's Estopinal College of Architecture & Planning

Ball State's College of Architecture & Planning is nationally recognized for preparing students to design sustainable, human-centered environments. Accredited by CIDA and NASAD, its programs are leaders in design education and outreach, bridging the gap between high school exploration and professional preparation.