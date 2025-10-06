Evready Energy Awarded Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Contract

MENAFN - GetNews)



EVready Energy has secured a Sourcewell contract, streamlining public access to its EVready Simplify solution for electric vehicle charging and energy management-enabling cities, schools, and agencies to invest in future-proof infrastructure through 2029.

EVready Energy, a leader in turnkey energy management and EV charging solutions, has been awarded a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract (#041525-EVRY) for its signature EVready Simplify platform. Active through July 22, 2029 , the competitively awarded contract strengthens EVready's role as a trusted partner to public entities nationwide, enabling cities, schools, and government organizations to streamline procurement of advanced electrification and energy management technologies.







Simplifying Electrification for Public Entities

The Sourcewell award creates a direct path for eligible organizations to access EVready Energy's full suite of services, including electrification consulting, EV charging infrastructure, technical oversight, and building energy management services. By leveraging this contract, public agencies can reduce procurement complexity while ensuring cost-effective, scalable investments in clean energy infrastructure.

About EVready Simplify

EVready Simplify is a comprehensive SaaS-driven solution designed to future-proof EV charging investments and streamline energy management for municipalities, schools, and public-sector organizations. At its core, Simplify acts as a master systems integrator , uniting diverse energy assets into one cohesive platform.

Through its three modules - Playbook (planning and rollout), Guardian (ecosystem visibility and intelligent energy management), and Manage (device oversight and resolution support) - Simplify enables clients to manage all building loads alongside EVSE , including HVAC, lighting, solar, storage, backup generation, and distributed resources. This transforms facilities from cost centers into dynamic energy assets that reduce utility spend while unlocking new value streams such as demand response participation, load shifting, and grid services integration.

Expert Guidance and Support

Purchasers under the Sourcewell contract gain direct access to EVready's leadership team, including President Justin Ries and Head of Revenue John Gilbrook . With decades of combined experience at Tesla, ChargePoint, National Grid, and C-Power, the EVready team brings unmatched expertise in utility tariff optimization, battery storage analysis, and incentive navigation. This ensures clients minimize energy costs and maximize the value of their electrification investments.

Procurement Details

Eligible organizations can now access competitive pricing, flexible purchasing options, and complete contract documentation directly through Sourcewell. For more information, visit EVready Energy's Sourcewell partnership page or contact:



Justin Ries – ...

John Gilbrook – ...



About EVready Energy

EVready Energy simplifies electrification by unifying hardware, software, and grid operations into a single solution. Through its proprietary Simplify platform and nationwide services, EVready empowers organizations to reduce costs, improve resiliency, and unlock new revenue streams.