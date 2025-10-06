Monkey Technology Reduces Financing Costs By 30% For Medium-Sized

MENAFN - GetNews) Fintech Platform Expands "Working Capital 2.0" Innovation to U.S. Market

Charlotte, NC - October 6, 2025 - Monkey (Money is Key) , a global fintech platform specializing in working capital solutions, today announced the positive impact of its "Working Capital 2.0" technology on medium-sized companies across multiple countries. The platform has enabled these suppliers to reduce their financing costs by an average of 30%, which in turn strengthens the competitiveness of the large corporations they serve through more resilient and financially stable supplier networks.

Monkey's hybrid approach uniquely combines (1) an auction-based marketplace for supply chain finance that connects suppliers with 115+ financial institutions competing in real-time auctions to fund their receivables and (2) dynamic discounting capability with buyer-funded options-all under a unified white-label solution. This dual-capability platform gives corporations unprecedented flexibility in optimizing their working capital programs.

"Medium-sized suppliers are often at a disadvantage when it comes to financing costs, which can weaken entire supply chains," said Michel Abranches, Head of Sales, Monkey Tech. "By reducing these costs by around 30% through our supply chain finance marketplace, we're giving suppliers new opportunities to grow and making their clients more competitive in the global market. We're empowering CFOs, Treasurers, and Procurement leaders to enhance liquidity while strengthening their bottom line."

“What sets Monkey apart is its tech-first approach delivering fully digital, same-day funding in 3 clicks, while achieving 50%+ supplier activation rates versus the 10% market average considering the usual suspects providers (traditional programs or old-tech companies)” said Gustavo Muller, CEO.

Having already demonstrated measurable results in other regions, Monkey is now expanding this "Working Capital 2.0" innovation to the United States, where small and medium-sized sellers will benefit from more affordable financing, greater program transparency, and access to a diversified pool of funding sources rather than concentration risk with single financial institutions.

“We are certain that the Small and Medium companies will improve their competitiveness with our solution contributing for the challenging momentum Global Supply Chain is facing", Muller added.

Monkey continues to expand its role as a trusted partner for global corporates, financial institutions, and suppliers, proving that working capital optimization can drive growth, resilience, and competitiveness across entire industries.

About Monkey

About Monkey Monkey is a global hybrid fintech platform specialized in working capital solutions, combining an auction-based supply chain finance marketplace and dynamic discounting under a white-label solution. By connecting corporate buyers, suppliers, and 115+ financial institutions through a transparent, competitive model, Monkey reduces financing costs, strengthens supply chains, and creates measurable value across industries. To date, Monkey has facilitated more than $200 billion in transactions for leading enterprises and their suppliers worldwide, such as Petrobras, Stellantis, and Saint-Gobain.