Immigration Attorney Vanessa Alonso Addresses $170 Billion Border Enforcement Expansion And Its Impact On Families

HOUSTON, TX - With Congress considering $170 billion in border enforcement funding, immigration attorney Vanessa R. Alonso is helping families understand their rights and options during these uncertain times.

The proposed funding represents one of the largest investments in border enforcement in U.S. history. For families with mixed immigration status or pending cases, the anxiety is real and immediate.







Vanessa R. Alonso , who grew up in El Paso as the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, understands these fears personally. Her journey to becoming an immigration lawyer began during law school in Ohio, where she visited migrant labor camps and witnessed firsthand the sacrifices immigrant workers make for their families.

“The most important thing families can do right now is understand their rights and explore their legal options,” Vanessa explains.“Many people don't realize they might qualify for protection under existing programs.”

She offers practical advice for worried families. First, keep all important documents organized and accessible, including birth certificates, passports, and any immigration paperwork. Store copies with trusted friends or family members. Second, create emergency plans. Know who will care for children if a parent is detained and ensure a power of attorney is prepared to grant the necessary permission. Have these difficult but necessary conversations now.

“We're seeing people who have lived here for decades suddenly questioning whether they should stay,” notes Vanessa.“But running isn't always the answer. In many cases, there are legal remedies available. We have seen firsthand that pending immigration applications can still prevent detention or deportation.”

Alonso & Alonso Attorneys at Law specializes in various forms of relief, including asylum applications, family-based petitions, humanitarian visas, and deportation defense. With bilingual staff and deep cultural understanding, they offer free initial consultations to help families understand their specific situations.

The increased enforcement funding affects different communities in various ways. Processing times might change for pending applications. Mixed-status families face greater separation risks. Even legal residents worry about their ability to travel freely and their undocumented family members.

“What breaks my heart is seeing families torn apart by fear,” Vanessa continued.“Parents are afraid to take kids to school. People are skipping medical appointments and work”.

Despite the challenges, Vanessa remains optimistic and her firm has successfully helped thousands of clients achieve legal status, often in cases where other attorneys said nothing could be done.

About Alonso & Alonso Attorneys at Law PLLC

Alonso & Alonso Attorneys at Law is a Latino-led firm dedicated to treating every client like family. Founded with the mission to provide compassionate, client-focused representation, the firm offers more than 15 years of experience in immigration law. The team takes pride in guiding immigrants toward legal status, helping them pursue their American Dream with dignity and respect. With a proven record of success and a commitment to personalized service, Alonso & Alonso continues to stand out as a trusted advocate for the Latino community and beyond.