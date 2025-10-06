Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Already Has Draft Of Security Guarantees From European Partners Yermak

2025-10-06 07:06:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated this in a video published on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"There are many details that still need to be discussed with our partners. But today, there is already a draft of security guarantees from our European partners on the table. This is very important," he said.

At the same time, he noted that a comprehensive set of guarantees from Europe and the United States would make future Russian aggression impossible. According to him, this is what President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team are currently working on.

Yermak stressed that Ukraine has a negative experience with the Budapest Memorandum and other agreements that failed. He stressed that today Ukraine is at the center of building a new security architecture not only for Europe but also for the world.

"Ukraine today is also a technological hub, particularly in relation to new weapons. War has changed – it will be completely different, and it is already different today. And we, more than anyone else in the world, understand how modern weapons function today. Ukrainian warriors have now become the best experts," Yermak said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

