Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Egypt Pres. Congratulates El-Enany For His Election As UNESCO Chief


2025-10-06 07:04:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi congratulated Egyptian candidate Dr. Khaled El-Enany on Monday, on his landslide victory in the elections for the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and his election as Director-General of the organization.
In a post on his official social media account, Al-Sisi said, "I extend my sincere congratulations to Dr. Khaled El-Enany on his landslide victory in the elections for the UNESCO Executive Board, receiving 55 out of 57 votes and being elected Director-General of the organization, a historic achievement that adds to Egypt's diplomatic and cultural record and to the achievements of the Arab and African peoples."
The Egyptian leader added, "this well-deserved victory embodies Egypt's cultural standing, confirms the ability of its people to lead in international forums, and reflects the world's confidence in Egyptian talent, which combines knowledge, experience, and dedication." (end)
asm


MENAFN06102025000071011013ID1110158686

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search